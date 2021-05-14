wordpress blog stats
Tips Music signs licensing deal with Google for YouTube Shorts

Published

Music Label major Tips Music announced a music licensing deal with Google for YouTube Shorts. YouTube Shorts is a TikTok and Instagram Reels competitor that is built into the YouTube app, and offers similar tools to create short video content for creators.

As part of this deal, Tips will license its catalogue to YouTube globally, as a result of which creators can use songs from the Tips library in Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Marathi, Gujarati, among other languages in which Tips owns content. Tips is an independent catalogue label, and focuses mainly on older film music and devotional music, though it has also licensed songs from newer films of late.

The company recently signed a deal with Warner Music, allowing the label’s music to be streamed on Apple Music and Spotify. Tips signed a similar deal with Facebook for Instagram Reels in January. It also signed a deal with Sharechat for the social media platform’s fast-growing Moj short video app.

YouTube Shorts was launched in beta in India last September, a couple months after TikTok was banned in India. Like Instagram, YouTube Shorts benefits from a huge existing install base — YouTube comes preinstalled in many Android smartphones in India, and Shorts are built into users’ main feed, along with normal YouTube videos.

