TikTok India head Nikhil Gandhi quits: Report

Nikhil Gandhi, India head of China’s ByteDance-owned short video sharing platform Tiktok has quit and is currently serving his notice period, IWMBuzz reported.

Gandhi was quoted by IWMBuzz as saying, “After much reflection on my time here at ByteDance and looking at my future goals, I have made the difficult decision to leave my role in the company. Working with TikTok, I have seen our app shepherd in a new era of connection, communication and cultural appreciation.” Efforts to contact Gandhi did not evoke any response.

An Economic Times report said that Gandhi was leading ByteDance’s efforts to sell TikTok’s India business in the past few months and that he was evaluating options with some startups from the country who were looking to scale up their operations.

Gandhi was roped in by Tiktok in 2019 and before that, he worked with the Times Network, Walt Disney Company (for nine years), UTV Global Broadcasting and Viacom Media Networks. In 2020, after a year of massive growth, the Central government banned 59 apps developed by Chinese firms over concerns that these apps were threatening the national security and defence of India. Gandhi was then redesignated as the TikTok head for the Middle East, Africa, Turkey and South Asia.

Before it was banned in India, Gandhi’s leadership made TikTok the largest international market. TikTok had started generating Rs 20-25 crore in advertising revenue by the second quarter of 2019. He also played a key role in roping in bringing in Bollywood actors such as Deepika Padukone and Jacqueline Fernandes to the platform.

