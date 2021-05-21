Twitter labels BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra’s tweet as ‘manipulated media’

Twitter has labelled a tweet of BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on the alleged toolkit prepared by Congress to target the Modi government as ‘manipulated media’.

The BJP has claimed that Congress has created a toolkit whose contents allegedly aim to “corner the Modi government and various BJP governments in the country” through social media and on-ground strategies. BJP leaders, including Patra, have posted numerous tweets to criticise Congress over the toolkit.

The tweet in question by Patra was attached with a screenshot from a document and it read, “Friends look at the #CongressToolKit in extending help to the needy during the Pandemic! More of a PR exercise with the help of “Friendly Journalists” & “Influencers” than a soulful endeavour. Read for yourselves the agenda of the Congress.”

Friends look at the #CongressToolKit in extending help to the needy during the Pandemic!

More of a PR exercise with the help of “Friendly Journalists” & “Influencers” than a soulful endeavour.

Read for yourselves the agenda of the Congress:#CongressToolKitExposed pic.twitter.com/3b7c2GN0re — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) May 18, 2021

When clicked on, the ‘manipulated media’ tag on Patra’s tweet, it redirects to Twitter’s page on “Synthetic and manipulated media policy”. A part of its policy reads, “We may label Tweets containing synthetic and manipulated media to help people understand their authenticity and to provide additional context.”

Apart from Patra, Twitter also labelled a similar tweet on the alleged Congress toolkit by columnist Shefali Vaidya as ‘manipulated media’. This tweet also shared screengrabs from this purported toolkit and read, “Another CongressToolKit inspired move? #CongressToolkitExposed”

This development follows barely a day after Congress wrote to Twitter asking it to permanently suspend the accounts of BJP politicians including party chief JP Nadda and Union minister Smriti Irani for allegedly spreading “forged documents” to target Congress. The party also filed a police complaint on this and Chhattisgarh police has registered an FIR to probe the matter, a PTI report said.

Fact-checking portal AltNews on Wednesday also investigated the alleged Congress toolkit and concluded that the letterhead of the AICC Research department that was used in this document was tampered with, raising questions about its authenticity.

Twitter has labelled tweets from India as ‘manipulated media’ earlier

This is not the first time that Twitter has labelled tweets from BJP functionaries as “manipulated media”. In December 2020, the social media platform flagged a tweet by BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya with the same label. Malviya had tweeted a video claiming that a law enforcement personnel hadn’t beaten a protesting farmer during the Farmer Protests.

His tweet was in response to an earlier tweet made by Indian National Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, where he had shared an image of security personnel attempting to hit a protesting farmer. Malviya had claimed that the security personnel was trying to intimidate the farmer, and not actually hit him.

