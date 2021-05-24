wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Topics:, , , ,

Indian startups raised $7.8 billion so far this year: Report

Published

Indian startups have raised a total of $7.8 billion between January and April this year, the Economic Times reported. Startups in the country have already raised 70 per cent of the total funding received in 2020 ($12.1 billion) in the first four months of 2021, according to data from Pitchbook cited in the report.

When looked at in detail, in 2021, there has been 402 funding deals worth a total of $7.8 billion, according to Pitchbook. In the previous year, there were 1,114 deals worth a total of $12.1 billion. The average deal size $25.21 million so far in 2021, up from $14.94 million in 2020 and $18.41 million in 2019, the report said.

Apart from this, since January, around 13 startups have become unicorns or $1 billion companies. These include fintechs like CRED, Groww and Digit Insurance, software firms Gupshup and Chargeebee, consumer goods and services firms like Urban Company, Moglix and Meesho, in addition to ShareChat and Pharmeasy among others.

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Paytm is the highest valued venture-capital-backed startup with a valuation of $16.6 billion, followed by edu-tech Byju’s at $15 billion, hotel-tech firm Oyo Rooms at $10 billion and food-delivery giants Swiggy at $5.5 billion and Zomato at $5.4 billion, the data showed.

Also Read

In this article:, , , ,

You May Also Like

facial recognition facial recognition

News

RBI relaxes Know-Your-Customer norms, allows full conversion of limited KYC accounts

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) made changes to its rules on Know-Your-Customer norms, including extending video-KYC to new categories of customers, allowing full...

May 5, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ