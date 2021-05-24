Indian startups raised $7.8 billion so far this year: Report

Indian startups have raised a total of $7.8 billion between January and April this year, the Economic Times reported. Startups in the country have already raised 70 per cent of the total funding received in 2020 ($12.1 billion) in the first four months of 2021, according to data from Pitchbook cited in the report.

When looked at in detail, in 2021, there has been 402 funding deals worth a total of $7.8 billion, according to Pitchbook. In the previous year, there were 1,114 deals worth a total of $12.1 billion. The average deal size $25.21 million so far in 2021, up from $14.94 million in 2020 and $18.41 million in 2019, the report said.

Apart from this, since January, around 13 startups have become unicorns or $1 billion companies. These include fintechs like CRED, Groww and Digit Insurance, software firms Gupshup and Chargeebee, consumer goods and services firms like Urban Company, Moglix and Meesho, in addition to ShareChat and Pharmeasy among others.

Paytm is the highest valued venture-capital-backed startup with a valuation of $16.6 billion, followed by edu-tech Byju’s at $15 billion, hotel-tech firm Oyo Rooms at $10 billion and food-delivery giants Swiggy at $5.5 billion and Zomato at $5.4 billion, the data showed.

