Event Report: Impact of IT Rules 2021 on Intermediaries

Following about April 23 discussion on the Impact of IT Rules 2021 on Intermediaries, we have summarised the key issues, concerns, as well as recommendations shared by industry and legal experts in a report — you may download a copy of it here.

The discussion was held with support from Google.

We spoke to experts in the internet industry, the legal field, as well as the technology field to understand the full impact and breadth of the much-awaited IT Rules 2021. We broadly discussed:

How the new regulations will impact intermediaries, platform power, and what additional compliance burdens they will bring in How legally viable the rules are, and how they stand up to the Indian Constitution What the traceability mandate means for end-to-end encryption and user privacy

Finally, Mr Rakesh Maheshwari, an officer at India’s Ministry for Electronics and Information Technology joined us for closing remarks. He talked about, among other things, how the government has approached the framing of the rules and what its intentions are.

MediaNama’s coverage of the discussion can be found here. A complete transcript of Mr. Maheshwari’s remarks is available exclusively for MediaNama’s subscribers. This discussion was live-streamed and a recording of the session can be seen here, on our YouTube channel.

