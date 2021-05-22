Event Announcement: IT Rules 2021 and News; Jun 3 #Ad

MediaNama invites you to apply to attend an online discussion on how the IT Rules 2021 will impact News and News Aggregators in India.

Date: June 3 (Thursday), 2021

Proposed Schedule:

2:15 – 2:30 PM: Check-in

2:30 – 3:45 PM: IT Rules & their impact on News

3.45 – 5.00 PM: IT Rules & their impact on News Aggregators

5:00 – 5:15 PM: Closing comments

On February 25, 2021, the Indian government issued the latest Information Technology Rules 2021, effectively creating a regulatory structure for news and news aggregators. The rules go beyond just covering news publications, and include news and current affairs channels on YouTube, foreign news and media publications, as well as aggregators. These entities will now have to follow journalistic norms and code under the Press Council Act, form self-regulatory organisations, hire India-based compliance officers, set up a complaints redressal mechanism, submit their basic information to the government, among other things.

These new restrictions and compliance requirements go hand-in-hand with the Indian government capping the foreign investment limit in digital news entities to 26%. In addition, Social media companies and other online intermediaries are now responsible to monitor ‘news and current affairs’ content on their platforms published by individual journalists, freelancers, satirists or any other commentator.

Our objective with this discussion is to understand:

Legality and constitutionality of the IT Rules.

Impact on digital news, current affairs publications and channels

Impact on news aggregators

Compliance burdens, and viability of businesses

Recommendations for changes in the IT Rules

This is an invite-only session, so don’t forget to apply to attend. Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions you think ought to be raised, in the application form.

MediaNama is hosting this discussion with support from Google.

Important:

Registration does not guarantee attendance. In case you fit our mandate for the intended audience, we’ll send you a confirmation before June 1, 2021.

Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.

