The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has made it mandatory for e-commerce entities to appoint a nodal officer or an alternative senior designated person to ensure compliance under the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) (Amendment) Rules, 2021. This newly-notified rule is in line with the E-Commerce Rules, 2020 published last year.

The rules which amend the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules 2020 reads: “where an e-commerce entity is a company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 (1 of 1956) or under the Companies Act, 2013 (18 of 2013) or a foreign company covered under clause (42) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 (18 of 2013) or an office, branch or agency outside India owned or controlled by a person resident in India as provided in sub-clause (iv) of clause (v) of section 2 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (42 of 1999), it shall appoint a nodal officer or an alternate senior designated functionary who is resident in India, to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Act or the rules made thereunder.”

Apart from the appointment of a nodal officer, the rules also had other rules that the ministry required an e-commerce platform to follow:

Display ‘country of origin’ of products

Explain how listings on e-commerce platforms work

Record information on sellers who sell counterfeit products

Record customer’s consent for purchase of any goods or service

Partner with the National Consumer Helpline

Appoint grievance redressal officer

No ‘manipulation’ of prices

Product description should be accurate

Platforms should vouch for the authenticity of goods/services

Few of these rules have not sat well with e-commerce companies. Earlier this year, the Legal Meteorology Department under the Consumer Affairs Ministry rejected an appeal made by Amazon against a notice asking why it was not displaying the country of origin of a product listed on its platform.

The department had argued that while the rules place the onus of declarations on the manufacturer or seller of a product on e-commerce sites, Amazon “has not shown due diligence in discharging its the duty as an intermediary as the product was uploaded on their website without giving all declarations required under the rules”.

