Forty US Attorneys General urge Facebook to not build Instagram for kids

“Facebook has a record of failing to protect the safety and privacy of children”

The attorneys general point out multiple instances where Facebook failed to protect the safety and privacy of children despite claiming that its products have strict privacy controls. In 2019, Facebook launched Messenger for Kids intended for children between the age of 6 to 12, but this app contained flaws that allowed these children to circumvent restrictions set by parents and join group chats with strangers not approved by the children’s parents. Another instance the letter highlighted is when Instagram promoted diet content to young users with eating disorders and to people who were at the risk of relapsing. “These alarming failures cast doubt on Facebook’s ability to protect children on their proposed Instagram platform and comply with relevant privacy laws such as the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act,” the attorneys general stated.

Not the first platform to face scrutiny

Other social media platforms have recently faced increased scrutiny on how they deal with children. In 2019, the US government conducted an investigation into YouTube for violating childrens’ privacy after receiving numerous complaints from consumer groups and privacy advocates. Following the investigation, YouTube faced a fine of $170 million in September last year. Earlier this year, YouTube announced a slew of changes to protect childrens’ privacy including new data collection practices for childrens’ content, more prominently identifying content for children, and working with creators that make kids content.

TikTok, after being fined $5.7 million in 2019 for violating kids’ privacy, also announced more controls and safety measures for children earlier this year. In addition to setting the accounts of users aged between 13 and 15 years to “private” by default, the short-form platform removed the feature that lets everyone comment on kids’ videos.

Facebook itself had to make changes to Messenger for Kids in February last year to address various concerns.

In the context of India’s Personal Data Protection (PDP) Bill

Chapter IV of the PDP bill deals with the personal data of children (any person below the age of 18) and says that data fiduciaries must process personal data of children in a manner that protects the child’s rights and is in the best interests of the child. These data fiduciaries must implement appropriate mechanisms to verify the age of the child, and ensure that consent is obtained from the parent or guardian. The bill, however, is yet to provide specific regulations that will govern how this is done.

Furthermore, platforms that operate commercial websites or online services directed at children (Instagram for Kids will fall under this), or process large volumes of personal data of children, will be classified as ‘guardian data fiduciaries. Guardian data fiduciaries are not permitted to engage in profiling, tracking, behavioural monitoring of children or direct targeted advertising at children. They are also barred from undertaking any other activities that may cause significant harm to a child. Facebook, in a statement to CNBC, said that it will not show ads in the Instagram app it develops for kids. “We agree that any experience we develop must prioritize their safety and privacy, and we will consult with experts in child development, child safety and mental health, and privacy advocates to inform it,” Facebook added.

Any violations to rules under Chapter IV could result in a penalty up to Rs 15 crores or 4% of the worldwide turnover of the data fiduciary for the preceding financial year (whichever is higher).

