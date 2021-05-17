In otherwise underwhelming quarter, Airtel adds 2.74 lakh home broadband connections

Key Takeaways

Airtel posted a profit for the second quarter in a row, but it was lower than its previous quarter (Rs 759 crore in this quarter versus Rs 854 crore in the previous one).

The company has around 350 million India users, a 4.2% QoQ growth.

“Our mobile revenues grew at 19.1% YoY backed by 13.7 Mn 4G customer additions,” Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO of Airtel India and South Asia, said in a statement.

Airtel’s rebound has faltered a bit based on the worse-than-expected results, but it remains on line to continue earning profits, a feat that competitor Vi may not accomplish for quite some time. “Average data usage per data customer at 16.4 GBs/month; while voice usage was at 1,053 mins/customer/month,” Airtel said in its press release for the quarter.

Airtel’s home broadband segment saw unprecedented (if relatively small) growth this quarter. The company said that this quarter, it saw its “highest ever net addition of ~274K [homes covered by home broadband] to reach to a total base of 3.07 Mn.” A large part of what is driving this growth is partnerships with local cable operators (LCOs) to expand its network in smaller towns.

Financial snapshot — Q4FY21

Revenue: Rs 25,831 crore (up 8.4% YoY)

Rs 25,831 crore (up 8.4% YoY) Net Profit: Rs 759 crore (as against Rs 5,237 crore loss in the same quarter in the previous FY)

Rs 759 crore (as against Rs 5,237 crore loss in the same quarter in the previous FY) EBITDA: Rs 12,583 crore

Rs 12,583 crore EBITDA Margin: 48.9% (up 779 basis points from last year)

