Airtel Added 3.7M Active Connections, Vodafone Idea And Reliance Jio Lost 0.23M And 0.17M In February 2021

While Airtel added 3.75 million active connections in February, Vi, formerly Vodafone Idea (down 0.23 million) and Reliance Jio (down 0.17 million) saw declines. India saw a growth of 3.3 million active mobile connections in February 2021. Note that this could be because of multi-SIM usage. The top three telecom operators accounted for about 94% of all active connections in India.

In terms of the number of connections, Reliance Jio leads with 414.99 million connections, followed by Airtel with 348.3 million connections. Further, Reliance Jio and Airtel added 4.3 million and 3.7 million connections in February 2021. On the other hand, Vi added only over a half-million connections.

State-wise data

In terms of active connections, West Bengal leads with 90.86% active connections, followed by North East, Maharashtra and UP (East). Mumbai has only 69.26% active connections, the lowest among all circles. The UP (East) circle has the highest number of connections, with 99.77 million connections (99,777,976 to be exact). Maharashtra is second with 94.06 million (94,062,844) connections and Andhra Pradesh is third with 88.06 million (88,064,386) connections.

Reliance Jio now has a market share of 36%, followed by Bharti Airtel with 30%, Vi with 24%, and BSNL with 10%.

Active Connections

Some numbers