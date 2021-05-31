Agenda and Reading List: IT Rules 2021 and News; Jun 3 #Ad

Later this week, MediaNama is hosting a discussion on how the Information Technology Rules 2021 will impact news in India. This session will be held online on June 3 (Thursday), at 2:30 pm IST, with a curated audience of policymakers, lawyers, businesses, technology professionals, and researchers. Registrations for this event will close shortly.

Webnyay and the Centre for Internet & Society are our community partners for this discussion, and MediaNama is hosting this with support from Google.

Agenda & key discussion points:

Legality of IT Rules 2021 from a regulation of news and news aggregators perspective.

Impact on digital news reporting, independent media, podcasters and international news aggregators in India.

Impact of Section 69A on online news and news aggregators.

Impact on international news organisations.

Impact on social media platforms from a news aggregation perspective.

Impact that the current regulatory construct (FDI, registration, IT Rules) has on investment in news and current affairs.

Recommendations for improvement of the IT Rules.

Session schedule:

2:20 – 2:30 PM: Check-in

2:30 – 3:45 PM: Regulation of News Media | Abhinandan Sekhri (Newslaundry), Kawaljit Singh Bedi (NDTV), Koreel Lahiri (Media Development Investment Fund), Manu Sebastian (Live Law) and Nehaa Chaudhari (Ikigai Law)

| Abhinandan Sekhri (Newslaundry), Kawaljit Singh Bedi (NDTV), Koreel Lahiri (Media Development Investment Fund), Manu Sebastian (Live Law) and Nehaa Chaudhari (Ikigai Law) 3:45 – 5:00 PM: Regulation of News Aggregators | Abhishek Malhotra (TMT Law), Gurshabad Grover (Centre for Internet & Society), Mathew Chacko (Spice Route Legal) and Udbhav Tiwari (Mozilla)

| Abhishek Malhotra (TMT Law), Gurshabad Grover (Centre for Internet & Society), Mathew Chacko (Spice Route Legal) and Udbhav Tiwari (Mozilla) 5:00 – 5:15 PM: Closing comments

Reading list to get your started:

Important references The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 [ download ] The Information Technology Intermediaries Guidelines (Amendment), 2018 [ download ] IT Rules 2011 [ read ]



Summary of the IT Rules Intermediaries And Social Media Platforms [ read ] Digital News Publishing [ read ] OTT Streaming Services [ read ]



Key developments IT Rules 2021: I&B Ministry directs all digital media entities to furnish information within 15 days [ read Exclusive: Read the government’s “fake news” advisory to social media companies [ read Govt advisers warned new IT Rules beyond scope of law, but were overruled: Report [ read IT Rules 2021: Five digital news organisations launch grievance portal (Updated) [ read ‘State governments can’t issue notices to media houses under new digital media rules: I&B Secy [ read Exempt Legacy Media Companies’ news sites from new rule: DNPA [ read



Lawsuits Rules go beyond scope of parent Act: Pratidhvani challenges IT Rules 2021 before Karnataka HC – Updated [ read IT Rules 2021 enable govt to dictate digital news content: The Quint’s petition [ read Delhi High Court issues notice to government on plea challenging Information Technology Rules 2021 – The Wire, Dhanya Rajendran, MK Venu [ read Brief: Arguments made by LiveLaw in plea challenging Information Technology Rules 2021 [ read Brief: Arguments made by Foundation for Independent Journalism in plea challenging IT Rules 2021 [ read



Analysis / Opinion IT Rules 2021: How online news and current affairs commentators will be impacted [ read IT Rules 2021: How Are Foreign News and Media Publications Impacted? [ read IT Rules 2021: Can The Indian Government Use Section 69 Of IT Act To Censor Digital Media? [ read Editors Guild says new IT Rules 2021 undermine press freedom [ read India’s New Intermediary Liability And Digital Media Regulations Will Harm The Open Internet, by Mozilla’s Udbhav Tiwari [ read ] Responses To New Information Technology Rules For Social Media, OTT Platforms And Digital News Media [ read ]



FDI in Digital Media HT Editorial: The FDI cap in digital media will create an equitable field [ read All sectors demanded mechanism for level playing field: I&B Ministry on IT Rules 2021 [ read Govt publishes ‘clarification’ on 26% FDI in digital news media [ read Why new FDI rules for digital media companies are regressive for the internet space in India [ read I&B Ministry’s Amit Khare says 26% FDI limit should apply to news aggregators [ read



Historical/Context On the formation of the Digital News Publishers Association: What was the need? [ read Neutralise those writing against us’: Inside the govt’s plan to manage media perception [ read HT Media acquires business news platform VCCircle [ read Do news websites in India need government approvals? Newslaundry.com files for FDI approval [ read I&B Ministry disbands online content regulation committee; MeitY to step in [ read #NAMApolicy Delhi: Regulation of Online News Content [ read #NAMAPolicy Mumbai: Regulation of Online News Content [ read



