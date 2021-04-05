wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Topics:,

Vodafone Idea corrects incorrect user data, says it lost 2.3 million users

Published

We missed this earlier: After an unexpected regulatory disclosure that Vodafone Idea added 1.7 million users in January this year, the telecom operator now says that it actually lost 2.3 million wireless users during the month. This is according to a corrigendum to an earlier press release published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The blunder boiled down to a single data point: data provided by the telco for Uttar Pradesh West, one of the largest telecom circles in the country. “We noted an inadvertent error in the subscriber data for January ’21 submitted to TRAI in regular course. We have corrected the same and duly reported the revised data to TRAI,” Vodafone Idea said in a statement in the Economic Times.

On March 23, TRAI was reportedly considering calling in Vodafone Idea executives to question them over the lapse. The regulator hasn’t announced any decision to that end, though, and seems to be focusing its efforts on the implementation of the SMS spam guidelines, and a consultation process on low bitrate satellite communications.

While telecom operators usually disclose the number of subscribers they have in their quarterly earnings, they are also required to provide monthly disclosures to TRAI, which compiles a report on a monthly basis — but this is delayed by a couple months; the data for January was put out in March.

Also read

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:,

You May Also Like

telecom mobile tower telecom mobile tower

News

Govt finalizes list of allowed vendors for telecom gear: Report

The office of the National Cyber Security Coordinator Rajesh Pant has finalized its list of approved vendors for telecom equipment, the Economic Times reported....

5 days ago

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ