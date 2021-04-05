Vodafone Idea corrects incorrect user data, says it lost 2.3 million users

We missed this earlier: After an unexpected regulatory disclosure that Vodafone Idea added 1.7 million users in January this year, the telecom operator now says that it actually lost 2.3 million wireless users during the month. This is according to a corrigendum to an earlier press release published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The blunder boiled down to a single data point: data provided by the telco for Uttar Pradesh West, one of the largest telecom circles in the country. “We noted an inadvertent error in the subscriber data for January ’21 submitted to TRAI in regular course. We have corrected the same and duly reported the revised data to TRAI,” Vodafone Idea said in a statement in the Economic Times.

On March 23, TRAI was reportedly considering calling in Vodafone Idea executives to question them over the lapse. The regulator hasn’t announced any decision to that end, though, and seems to be focusing its efforts on the implementation of the SMS spam guidelines, and a consultation process on low bitrate satellite communications.

While telecom operators usually disclose the number of subscribers they have in their quarterly earnings, they are also required to provide monthly disclosures to TRAI, which compiles a report on a monthly basis — but this is delayed by a couple months; the data for January was put out in March.

