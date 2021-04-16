Satcom Industry Association says 28GHz band should be exclusive to satellite companies

The Satcom Industry Association of India (SIA-India) has urged the Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications to ensure a robust regulatory framework for bandwidth in the 27.5 – 29.5 GHz range, it said in a statement on Friday.

“SIA-India has informed the Secretary–Department of Telecommunications that substantial levels of investment undertaken by the satellite sector and the capacity over India are placed at risk if there is regulatory uncertainty regarding the continued availability of the full 28 GHz band for use by broadband satellite networks,” the industry body said. SIA’s members are Ananth Technologies Ltd., Aniara, Jaat Veda International and Methera Global.

At a meeting with the Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, the association said it “urged the need for maintaining the exclusivityof 28 GHz for the satellite sector (as is the present position by the International Telecommunications Union) while allocating 24.25 – 27.5 GHz for 5G”.

Anil Prakash, Director-General, SIA-India, said that after the latest Union Budget, “[W]e have seen both regional and international satellite operators bringing Foreign Direct Investment into India. They are investing in national infrastructure with gateways, operational centres, and end-user equipment development directly or through local partnerships. However, there persists a risk on the satellite sector’s investment due to the lack of more balanced and cohesive policy framework especially with regard to spectrum assignment.”

SIA said that sharing the spectrum with 5G providers’ would undermine satellite providers’ capacity to provide internet access in remote areas.

