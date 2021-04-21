Netflix “still figuring things out” in India: co-CEO Reed Hastings

“We have had enough success in Japan and South Korea for you guys to think about it like Germany or France, like it’s a big developed rich market. We have got that wired. [In] India, we are still figuring things out,” Reed Hastings, Netflix co-CEO, said in an earnings call on Wednesday morning. While India is among the cheapest places in the world to get a Netflix subscription — without even taking into account the mobile-only plan — its pricing and adoption hasn’t grown to a point where investors take the company too seriously as a short- or mid-term revenue opportunity. “And so that investment takes some guts and belief forward-looking,” Hastings added.

In Q1 2021, the company missed its target of adding 6 million users, only adding 4 million new subscriptions. Netflix cited a thin H1 2021 due to the pandemic as the reason (a lot of 2020’s content slate was substantially ready before the pandemic). “In the short-term, there is some uncertainty from Covid-19; in the long-term, the rise of streaming to replace linear TV around the world is the clear trend in entertainment,” Netflix said in a letter to shareholders.

Shooting again everywhere except India, Brazil: “While the roll out of vaccines is very uneven across the world, we are back up and producing safely in every major market, with the exception of Brazil and India,” Netflix said in an earnings call, reflecting the sheer scale of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Sachets! The company's COO and Chief Product Officer Greg Peters entertained the concept of "sachet" subscriptions, invoking the strategy employed by shampoo manufacturers to peddle their wares in low-income households. This is pretty significant language if it goes anywhere, as it could signal a shift from a monthly subscription-0nly strategy to something a little more flexible. "Our job is to really try and be innovative and push an experiment, whether that is pushing on the actual model in terms of like multi-month or sachet and sort of explore the ranges of that kind of offering," Peters said, adding that for the moment partnerships with telcos like Jio had worked well for the company, with similar arrangements being a good way to enter the market globally.

Financial Snapshot — Q1 2021

Revenue: US$7.16 billion, up by 24.2% YoY

US$7.16 billion, up by 24.2% YoY Operating income: US$1.96 billion, up by 104.6% YoY

US$1.96 billion, up by 104.6% YoY Subscribers added: 3.98 million, down 74.76% YoY

Letter to Shareholders with Results | Transcript of Earnings Call

