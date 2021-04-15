wordpress blog stats
Users complain Net4 domains are offline

Several people took to Twitter on Thursday complaining that their websites registered with Net 4 India went offline. The company, which is current embroiled in bankruptcy proceedings at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), seems to have cut off their clients’ website without prior notice.

In February, ICANN announced that come from March onward, Net 4’s accreditation would be terminated because of frequent delays by the International Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) in paying dues and serving users. ICANN accredits domain registrar companies like Net 4. As a result of the company’s decision two weeks ago many customers found that their domain names stuck. However, the NCLT intervened and stopped Net4 from terminating the registrar’s rights to issue domain names.

Several users said that their unable to access their emails, servers and other network applications.

Some users have been attempting to transfer their domain name to other registers. Others complained that the company has left its clients stranded.

As of 4:05 pm, it seemed like websites were slowly coming back online.

Disclosure: MediaNama has domains under management by Net 4. 

