Users complain Net4 domains are offline

Several people took to Twitter on Thursday complaining that their websites registered with Net 4 India went offline. The company, which is current embroiled in bankruptcy proceedings at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), seems to have cut off their clients’ website without prior notice.

In February, ICANN announced that come from March onward, Net 4’s accreditation would be terminated because of frequent delays by the International Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) in paying dues and serving users. ICANN accredits domain registrar companies like Net 4. As a result of the company’s decision two weeks ago many customers found that their domain names stuck. However, the NCLT intervened and stopped Net4 from terminating the registrar’s rights to issue domain names.

Several users said that their unable to access their emails, servers and other network applications.

Sir @rsprasad, we have multiple domains on #net4, #net4india. The company has suspended its services abruptly without prior intimation. Tried calling Nixi multiple times but nobody bothers to respond. Kindly help up in getting our domains back. Thanks 🙏 @GoI_MeitY — Kumar Nishant (@knishant12) April 15, 2021

Some users have been attempting to transfer their domain name to other registers. Others complained that the company has left its clients stranded.

oh! website is up now but can't take risk. Please help in transferring domain from #net4india. We have transfer authentication code but getting lock symbol. There was no option in net4india to unlock it and now we can't even access our net4 account.@ICANN #net4india — pankajgupta (@ec_pankajgupta) April 15, 2021

#net4india @PMOIndia @narendramodi @ICANN @icann_president @net4in

We have been following up with Net4 & ICANN for months regarding this issue. ICANN should have forseen this and taken necessary steps earlier.

With no web and email access..how do we WFH and continue business ? — Manish Gupta (@manishrajgupta) April 15, 2021

As of 4:05 pm, it seemed like websites were slowly coming back online.

#net4india .

Contact details of Net4 Team, try your luck. Mr. Pankaj Shukla- 9650821618

pankaj.s@net4.com Mr. Vikram bajaj – 9999989408

bajaj.vikram@gmail.com — MohanK (@MohanK26045647) April 15, 2021 Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Disclosure: MediaNama has domains under management by Net 4.

