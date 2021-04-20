Mobile Premier League acquires esports company GamingMonk

Mobile Premier League has acquired Delhi-based gaming company GamingMonk, which hosts e-sports tournaments on PC, console, and mobile for an undisclosed sum. MPL said the acquisition will accelerate bringing new tournaments IPs, national, regional, and global, to the market and allow the company to develop e-sports and broadcasting capacity.

As of April, GamingMonk had a registered user base of over 1.3 million users. MPL now has 70 million users in India and 3.5 million in Indonesia. MPL has absorbed GamingMonk’s entire team. MPL has also launched Esports Arena, the banner under which the platform will host fortnightly e-sports tournaments in some of its marquee games such as chess, WCC and pool, among others.

The company offers 70 games, hosts multiple tournaments, and also offers fantasy sports. It has admittedly had a good time during the nationwide lockdown necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Over the past four months, the number of games played on MPL’s most popular titles has increased by more than 700%,” the company said in September.

MPL is not available on Google’s Android Play Store since it offers real money gaming, which Google does not permit under its policies.

In November, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), the apex cricket administration body in the country, signed MPL Sports as the Indian team’s official kit sponsor and merchandise partner. MPL Sports is an athleisure and sports merchandise brand owned by MPL. According to the contract, India’s senior men’s and women’s, as well as the Under-19 teams, will wear MPL Sports branded jerseys for three years. Kohli is also MPL’s brand ambassador; he was first named brand ambassador in March 2019. His contract was renewed in January 2020 for another year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also read: Mobile Premier League raises $90 million funding