K Madhavan named president of Walt Disney and Star’s India operations

K Madhavan has been named president, The Walt Disney Company India and Star India, effective immediately, Rebecca Campbell, chairman, International Operations and Direct-to-Consumer at Disney announced on Wednesday in a press release. Madhavan succeeds Uday Shankar in this role, who announced his departure a few months ago. Unlike Shankar, whose remit extended to the Asia Pacific, Madhavan will be focused on India.

“In this role, Mr. Madhavan will drive the strategy and growth of the Company in India, with responsibility for the vast Disney, Star and Hotstar businesses and operations spanning across entertainment, sports and regional channels, and direct-to-consumer,” the press release says. “This includes oversight of channel distribution and advertising sales, as well as a thriving local content production business which currently is responsible for the creation of 18,000 hours of original content” in 8 languages, it added.

Since 2019, Madhavan served as country manager of Star & Disney India, overseeing Disney’s television and studios business in India. He joined Star India in 2009 as its South Head. Before that, he was at Asianet from 2000 to 2008. Prior to his media career, Madhavan was in the banking and corporate finance sector. He currently serves as president of the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) and as chairman of the National Committee of Media & Entertainment CII (Confederation of Indian Industry).

