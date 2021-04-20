Info Edge proposes merger of subsidiary with Policybazaar parent

Info Edge (India) has proposed the amalgamation of its subsidiary Makesense Technologies with Policybazaar’s parent company PB Fintech Ltd. At board meetings on April 15, both companies approved the amalgamation, which is subject to approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Info Edge, which operates Naukri.com and 99acres.com among others, is an early investor in Policybazaar. The insurance company’s CEO Yashish Dahiya had said last year that the company plans to go for an initial public offering before September 2021. Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that Policybazaar is planning to file a draft prospectus as soon as next month for an IPO that could raise $500 million.

PB Fintech, earlier called Etechaces Marketing and Consulting, was founded in 2008 by Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal. Apart from Policybazaar, the company runs a call centre service, online doctor consultation service Docprime Technologies, Paisabazaar, and Accurex Marketing and Consulting.

In the regulatory filing, InfoEdge said the amalgamation will streamline corporate structure, pool both companies’ resources, significantly reduce multiplicity of legal and regulatory compliances currently required by both companies, rationalise costs, and reduce administrative responsibilities. Makesense Technologies operates in placement consultancy, personnel recruitment, staffing, professional hiring and management consultancy.

Upon the scheme of amalgamation coming into effect, PB Fintech will allot its shares on a proportionate basis to shareholders of Makesense Technologies.

Upon the scheme of amalgamation coming into effect, PB Fintech will allot its shares on a proportionate basis to shareholders of Makesense Technologies. According to the regulatory filing, PB Fintech posted a total income of Rs 147.99 crore with a net worth of Rs 2,042.90 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2020.

Earlier this month, private equity fund True North partially exited the firm, selling off its holding in Policybazaar to five independent buyers, including vaccine maker Serum Institute of India. The four others are Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc, Triumph Global Holdings Pvt. Limited, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund Series 8, and India Acorn Fund Ltd.

Last month, New York based private equity firm Falcon Edge invested close to $75 million in PolicyBazaar’s UAE arm to fuel its expansion in West Asia.

In November 2020, Info Edge, had said that Policybazaar was preparing itself for an IPO. Info Edge’s CFO Chintan Thakkar had said that a company’s journey from start-up to IPO is quite long and one needs to be prepared for it. Talking about both PolicyBazaar and Zomato, he had said that “there is definitely an intention behind it [the IPO], but when it will happen is a premature question to answer,” he said. The focus then was to assess whether a company is ready, “so that when you finally decide that you want to go for it, we will go for it”.

