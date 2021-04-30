IndiaMART traffic rises 42% YoY to 257 million: Q4FY21

E-commerce marketplace IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. saw a 42% YoY rise in traffic to 257 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Total business enquiries delivered increased 29% to 150 million. Supplier storefronts grew to 6.5 million, increasing by 9%; paying subscription suppliers grew by 3% to 152,000.

Operational Highlights

Traffic: 257 million, up 43% YoY; 80% traffic through mobile

Registered Buyers: 125 million, up 22.5% YoY, 57% repeat buyers

Total Business Enquiries Delivered: 150 million, up 29% YoY

Daily Business Enquiries Delivered: 96 million, up 33% YoY

Monthly Business Enquiries Delivered: 50 million

Buyer %: Metro Cities – 33%; Tier II Cities – 26%; Rest of India – 41%

Paying subscription suppliers: Metro Cities – 57%; Tier II Cities – 27%; Rest of India – 16%

Product listings: 72 million

Supplier Storefronts: 6.5 million, 37% suppliers are buyers

Top 10% paying subscription suppliers make up 41% of revenue

Average Revenue Per Paying Customer: Rs 47,004, up 11% YoY

Acquisitions: IndiaMART susidiary Trade Zeal Online Pvt. Ltd. recently acquired stakes in three SaaS companies: 11% equity stake in Legistify Services Pvt. Ltd., 25% equity stake in TruckHall Pvt. Ltd. and 26% Shipway Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Financial Snapshot

The company reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 180 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, reflecting an increase of 6% YoY, due to improvement in realisation from existing customers and increase in number of paying subscription suppliers. IndiaMART has also completed a QIP issue of equity shares by raising Rs 1,070 crore, the proceeds of which will be used for future growth and expansion.

Consolidated EBITDA : Rs 85 crore, up 63% YoY. Increase in EBITDA margin to 48% in Q4 FY21 from 31% in Q4 FY20 was primarily driven by sustained as well as temporary benefits arising from various cost optimization initiatives.

: Rs 85 crore, up 63% YoY. Increase in EBITDA margin to 48% in Q4 FY21 from 31% in Q4 FY20 was primarily driven by sustained as well as temporary benefits arising from various cost optimization initiatives. Profit Before Tax : Rs 89 crore, representing a margin of 47%

: Rs 89 crore, representing a margin of 47% Net Profit : Rs 56 crore, reflecting a margin of 29%

: Rs 56 crore, reflecting a margin of 29% Cash and Investments balance: Rs 2,365 crore, up by 154% YoY

