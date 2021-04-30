wordpress blog stats
IndiaMART traffic rises 42% YoY to 257 million: Q4FY21

Published

E-commerce marketplace IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. saw a 42% YoY rise in traffic to 257 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Total business enquiries delivered increased 29% to 150 million. Supplier storefronts grew to 6.5 million, increasing by 9%; paying subscription suppliers grew by 3% to 152,000.

Operational Highlights

  • Traffic: 257 million, up 43% YoY; 80% traffic through mobile
  • Registered Buyers: 125 million, up 22.5% YoY, 57% repeat buyers
  • Total Business Enquiries Delivered: 150 million, up 29% YoY
  • Daily Business Enquiries Delivered: 96 million, up 33% YoY
  • Monthly Business Enquiries Delivered: 50 million
  • Buyer %: Metro Cities – 33%; Tier II Cities – 26%; Rest of India – 41%
  • Paying subscription suppliers: Metro Cities – 57%; Tier II Cities – 27%; Rest of India – 16%
  • Product listings: 72 million
  • Supplier Storefronts: 6.5 million, 37% suppliers are buyers
  • Top 10% paying subscription suppliers make up 41% of revenue
  • Average Revenue Per Paying Customer: Rs 47,004, up 11% YoY

Acquisitions: IndiaMART susidiary Trade Zeal Online Pvt. Ltd. recently acquired stakes in three SaaS companies: 11% equity stake in Legistify Services Pvt. Ltd., 25% equity stake in TruckHall Pvt. Ltd. and 26% Shipway Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Financial Snapshot

The company reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 180 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, reflecting an increase of 6% YoY, due to improvement in realisation from existing customers and increase in number of paying subscription suppliers. IndiaMART has also completed a QIP issue of equity shares by raising Rs 1,070 crore, the proceeds of which will be used for future growth and expansion.

  • Consolidated EBITDA: Rs 85 crore, up 63% YoY. Increase in EBITDA margin to 48% in Q4 FY21 from 31% in Q4 FY20 was primarily driven by sustained as well as temporary benefits arising from various cost optimization initiatives.
  • Profit Before Tax: Rs 89 crore, representing a margin of 47%
  • Net Profit: Rs 56 crore, reflecting a margin of 29%
  • Cash and Investments balance: Rs 2,365 crore, up by 154% YoY

Financials | Press Release | Presentation 

In this article:

