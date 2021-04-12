wordpress blog stats
Flipkart inks deal with Adani Group to scale supply chains, improve data management

Published

Flipkart has teamed up with the Adani Group to strengthen its supply chain and expanding its data centre capabilities. The Walmart-owned company will lease a 5.34 lakh sq. ft. space at Adani’s logistics hub in Mumbai. Adani Logistics, a unit of Adani Ports & SEZ, will construct the fulfilment centre for Flipkart to support its operations in Western India.

The fulfilment centre in Mumbai is expected to be completed by the second half of 2022 and will house 10 million units of seller inventory at any given point, said the Adani Group in a press release. Additionally, the two companies said fulfilment centre will create about 2,500 direct jobs at the Mumbai logistics hub.

The second part of the deal is for data management, which will see Flipkart develop its third data centre at the AdaniConnex facility in Chennai. AdaniConnex is a joint venture between Adani Enterprises, the flagship firm of Adani Group, and global data centre operator EdgeConnex. Along with AdaniConnex, Flipkart aims to streamline its data management capabilities with a focus on the local storage of information.

“This broad-ranging partnership across our logistics and data centre businesses is a unique business model, and we see this as a great opportunity to serve Flipkart’s physical as well as digital infrastructure needs,” said Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Ports & SEZ.

