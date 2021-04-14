Event Announcement: IT Rules 2021 and Intermediaries; Apr 23 #Ad

MediaNama invites you to apply to attend an online discussion on how the IT Rules 2021 will impact Intermediaries. Our subscribers get priority invites for our events and need not apply. Subscribe here to support our work.

Date: April 23 (Friday), 2021

April 23 (Friday), 2021 Time: 2:00 pm IST onwards

On the February 25, 2021, the Indian government issued the latest Information Technology Rules 2021, effectively overhauling how platforms (intermediaries), including social media platforms are governed, in turn overhauling how Indian citizens use the internet.

The rules cast a wide net, including messaging services, SAAS companies, social media platforms, streaming services, news outlets and aggregators, among others, within it.

In particular, there is an increase in compliance requirements for online intermediaries. The Rules now include changes in timelines for disabling access to content, responding to user complaints and taking action on user complaints, as well as providing information to the government. For Social Media Intermediaries, there’s a requirement for traceability, regular transparency reports, and criminal liability for the Chief Compliance officer.

Our objective with this discussion is to understand:

Legality and constitutionality of the IT Rules

How the IT Rules will impact consumer facing intermediaries such as messaging services, social networks, blogs and other platforms.

How the IT Rules will impact entities such as Email service providers, B2B messaging providers including SAAS companies, cloud services, search engines, storage providers, among others.

Impact on end to end encryption and proposed solutions

Compliance challenges, including criminal provisions

Recommendations for changes in the IT Rules

This is an invite-only session, so don’t forget to apply to attend.

Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions you think ought to be raised, in the application form.

Important:

Registration does not guarantee attendance, we’ll send you a confirmation separately by April 21, 2021.

Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.

