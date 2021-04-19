Daily Digest Of Tech Policy News And Updates (April 19, 2021)

Bringing you quick updates on the tech space, policy making and digital rights from India and across the globe.

Sensitive data of Domino’s Pizza India users leaked online, researcher claims

Yet another data breach. A cybersecurity researcher has claimed that credit card data of nearly 10 lakh users who’ve purchased Domino’s Pizza online is being sold on the dark web. Alon Gal of Hudson Rock, who had recently flagged the Facebook data breach, has claimed that hackers are asking for nearly Rs 4 crore (USD $550,000) for a 13TB database containing more than 180 million order details, names, phone numbers, emails, addresses, payment details and a “whopping 1,000,000 credit cards”. From the screenshots shared by Gal in his tweet, it seems the database includes the company’s internal files from 2015–2021.

Gal is not the only researcher to have flagged the breach. India-based Rajashekar Rajaharia has told IANS that he had alerted the Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-In) about the Domino’s breach on March 5. Domino’s India, on its part, has admitted to a “security incident”, but not to a data breach. Jubiliant Foodworks, which runs the pizza chain in India, told Gadgets360 that “[n]o data pertaining to financial information of any person was accessed and incident has not resulted in any operational or business impact”. It added that the company does not store financial details or credit card data of its customers, and hence it has not been compromised.

Dream11 parent company looking to list in the US: report

Dream Sports, the parent company of fantasy sports platform Dream11, is looking to raise funds from a stock exchange in the US, reported the Economic Times. Dream Sports is looking to raise $1.5 billion through the listing, taking the company’s valuation to $6 billion. A source told the publication that banks have made their presentations to Dream Sports, and that the company wants the next round of fundraising to happen through a listing. Only last month, the company had received $400 million funding, at a valuation of $5 billion.

Jack Ma on his way out of Ant Group

Troubled billionaire Jack Ma might be on his way out of the Ant Group to escape scrutiny of Chinese regulators, reports Reuters. The Ant Group is reportedly exploring options for its founder Jack Ma to divest his stake in the company and give up control. Ma has been in trouble with the Chinese government since October last year, when he made a speech criticising Chinese regulators. A month later, Ant Group’s much anticipated IPO was put on hold by the government. The country’s antitrust watchdog has fined Alibaba, also founded by Ma, for anticompetitive behaviour.

Officials from China’s central bank and its financial regulator have reportedly held talks with Ma and the Ant Group separately to discuss Ma’s possible exit from the company. However, an Ant Group spokesperson has denied that disinvestment is even under consideration. Nonetheless, another source said that Ma wouldn’t be allowed to sell his stake to any entity or person close to him, and he would have to exit completely. Any move would need Beijing’s approval.

Facebook faces lawsuit in EU over data breach

Facebook is facing a lawsuit in Europe for a major data leak that surfaced recently, but originally dates back to 2019. Data of as many as 500 million Facebook users was scrubbed from the website by exploiting a vulnerability that has since been plugged. The entire database was reportedly being leaked for free on a hacking forum. Advocacy body Digital Rights Ireland (DRI) has announced that it is commencing a “mass action” to sue the global giant for violation of conditions in the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). DRI has asked users in the EU to check whether their data was breached using haveibeenpwned and sign up to join the case against Facebook.

5 million businesses in India using Amazon Pay

Amazon Pay, the global giant’s fintech arm in India, has said that it has onboarded close to 5 million neighbourhood stores and businesses. The company also launched a new “Amazon Pay for Business” app targeting small and medium enterprises. Of the 5 million merchants on the platform, around half of them are operators of retail and shopping outlets such as kirana stores, Mint reported.

Decision on deplatforming Trump from Facebook deferred by Oversight Board

The Facebook Oversight Board has deferred its decision on banning former US president Donald Trump from both Facebook and Instagram. The Board has extended the deadline to submit public comments on the case, and said it would carefully review the over 9,000 responses it has received so far. Trump was banned from the platforms in January this year, after he was accused of inciting mobs that had attacked the US Capitol building.