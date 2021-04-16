Daily Digest Of Tech Policy News And Updates (April 16, 2021)

Bringing you quick updates on the tech space, policy making and digital rights from India and across the globe.

Australia finds Google mislead users about location data collection

Australia has found that that Google misled consumers about personal location data collected via Android devices, reported Reuters. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said the court found Google wrongly claim that it could collect information from the location history setting on user devices between January 2017 and December 2018. But a setting when turned on, also enabled Google to collect, store, and use the data and was turned on by default on the devices.

Users were also not informed that turning off location history but leaving the “Web & App Activity” setting on would allow Google to continue to collect data, the court found. The regulator said it would seek penalties; Google is considering options, including a possible appeal.

Flipkart, Amazon allow only non-essential items in Maharashtra

Flipkart, Amazon, and JioMart have suspended orders for non-essential products in Maharashtra, following the state government’s fresh restrictions which permit delivery of only essential items, reported The Economic Times. The e-commerce industry is now making representations through NASSCOM, FICCI, and CII to the state government as well as the Union Home Ministry seeking reversal of the order.

A notice on Amazon’s website read, “In light of the latest government guidelines, we are taking orders of essential products only. Deliveries may take longer than normal”. Flipkart shows most non-essential items are “not deliverable”.

India at 49th spot on internet inclusion globally: Facebook study

India is at a dismal 49th spot globally when it comes to internet inclusion and gender equality in accessing the world wide web, a Facebook-Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) study has revealed. India stands 49th, tied with Thailand, in 2021 on the scores of internet availability (77th), affordability (20th), relevance (49th) and readiness (29th) categories.

The Facebook ‘Inclusive Internet Index’ looked at 120 countries, representing 98% of global GDP and 96% of the world’s population.

“India’s glaring underperformance in the availability pillar is, in large part, the reason for its placement, and this weak performance is owed to low internet usage and quality and widening gender gap in mobile phone and internet access in the country,” per the report.

