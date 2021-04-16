Airtel to restructure businesses with focus on digital services

Bharti Airtel announced on April 14 that it would have a new corporate structure. “This is expected to sharpen the focus of the company in driving the rapidly unfolding digital opportunity in India,” the company said in a press release. This is what the new structure will look like:

Airtel Digital Limited will fold into Bharti Airtel, the telco said. “This will now house all of the digital assets spanning Wynk Music, Airtel X stream, Airtel Thanks, Mitra Payments platform used by a million retailers, Airtel Ads, Airtel IQ, Airtel Secure, Airtel Cloud and all future digital products and services,” the company explained.

The company said it will house all telecom businesses into a newly created entity, Airtel Limited – a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharti Airtel Limited. Bharti Telemedia, the 100% subsidiary operating DTH services will sit alongside Airtel Limited for now. “It is intended to eventually fold the DTH business into Airtel Limited to move towards the [National Digital Communications Policy of the government’s] vision of converged services to customers,” the company said. Airtel said it has moved the government to seek clarity on licensing policy, “given that carriage i.e telecom and DTH is currently being regulated and managed under two separate ministries of Communications and I&B respectively”.

Airtel Payments Bank will remain a separate entity under Bharti Airtel. All of the company’s infrastructure businesses such as Nxtra and Indus Towers will continue to remain in separate entities as they are currently, as will international subsidiaries and affiliates.

Update (12:57pm): Headline changed for clarity.

