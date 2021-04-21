Agenda and Reading List: IT Rules 2021 and Intermediaries; Apr 23 #Ad

We are getting ready for our discussion on how the Information Technology Rules 2021 will impact online intermediaries. MediaNama is hosting this session online on Friday (April 23, 3 pm IST), with a curated and invite-only audience of policymakers, lawyers, businesses, technology professionals, and researchers. This event has been supported by Google.

You can apply to attend this discussion here.

The discussion will be split into two parts. In the first part of the session, we will discuss internet and social media intermediaries, along with “significant” social media intermediaries. We will deliberate, among other things, upon the legality of the IT Rules 2021, definitional and operational issues, the implications of the compliance requirements on intermediaries, and how they affect the relation between platforms and the State. We will also talk about what could have been done differently. The second part will focus on the traceability mandate on significant social media intermediaries and what this means for end-to-end (E2E) encryption. A panel of lawyers and technologists will unpack the discussion around the subject: whether the mandate is achievable without breaking E2E encryption, whether it passes the Puttaswamy test, and so on.

Along with the sessions plan, we have also put together a reading list.

3:00 PM – 3:15 PM: Check in

3:15 PM – 4:45 PM: Intermediaries & Significant Social Media Intermediaries Chandrasekhar S., Microsoft Harshitha Thimmaiah, Xiaomi Prasanna S., Advocate Urvashi Aneja, Tandem Research

4:45 PM – 6:00 PM: Traceability & Encryptio n Debayan Gupta, Ashoka University Gunjan Chawla, CCG (NLU-Delhi) Udbhav Tiwari, Mozilla Yash Kadakia, Security Brigade

6:00 PM – 6:30 PM: Closing Remarks Rakesh Maheshwari, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology



Key references The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 [ download ] The Information Technology Intermediaries Guidelines (Amendment), 2018 [ download ] IT Rules 2011 [ read ] Shreya Singhal Judgment: [ read ] Summary of the IT Rules Intermediaries And Social Media Platforms [ read ] Digital News Publishing [ read ] OTT Streaming Services [ read ]



Key developments Unblocking of handles: IT Ministry notice to Twitter warns of consequences [ Read ] CEO Will Cathcart says WhatsApp hopes to find solution to traceability without breaking encryption [ read ] India’s FOSS community files plea in Kerala High Court against IT Rules, challenges traceability mandate [ read ]



Opinion/Analysis Pieces New IT rules are an overreach, and will impact our freedoms by Nikhil Pahwa [ read ] The Case of the Online Intermediary by Chinmayi Arun [ Read ] India’s New Intermediary Liability And Digital Media Regulations Will Harm The Open Internet, by Mozilla’s Udbhav Tiwari [ read ] Identifying A Message’s Originator Undermines End-To-End Encryption: Internet Society [ read ] Can traceability and end-to-end encryption co-exist? Here’s the legal view [ read ] Traceability and end-to-end encryption cannot co-exist on digital messaging platforms: Experts [ read ] We Need A Better Approach To WhatsApp And Traceability by Nikhil Pahwa [ read ] Responses To New Information Technology Rules For Social Media, OTT Platforms And Digital News Media [ read ] How will business messaging products like Slack, Microsoft Teams be impacted? [ read ] Global Network Initiative criticises India’s IT Rules 2021: “Overbroad, goes beyond scope, chills free speech” [ read ] How will it impact real money gaming websites [ read ] How will SaaS companies like Freshworks and Zoho be affected? [ read ] What FICCI said to MEITY on Intermediary Rules [ read ] More about Big Government than Big Tech by Raman Chima [ read ]



Key political positions Seeking Accountability From Social Media Sites, Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi Says Safe Harbour ‘Cannot Be Accepted Anymore’ [ read ] BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Criticises Twitter For Deplatforming Trump, Wants Intermediary Liability Reviewed; MediaNama’s Take [ read ] MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar For Removing Safe Harbour, Says Platforms Must Take Down Unlawful Content [ read ]



