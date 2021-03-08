Twitter India puts out job posting for law enforcement liaison

After the notification of the Intermediary Rules, Twitter is looking for an executive to liaison with law enforcement agencies, per the requirement in the Rules that intermediaries “appoint a nodal contact person for 24×7 coordination with law enforcement agencies and officers to ensure compliance to their orders or requisitions”. Notably, Twitter says in its job posting for the executive that they must advocate strongly for Twitter users’ rights.

‘Defend, respect user rights’

This job posting comes after a high profile conflict with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, where Twitter refused to block journalists and activists wholesale for allegedly posting tweets with the hashtag #ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide. The posting seeks someone who is “guided at all times by our mission to defend and respect the voices of our users in India.” This presumably translates into someone who will fight back against unreasonable and/or illegal deletion or data requests.

The posting reiterates that the liaison must “be comfortable collaborating with colleagues from a wide variety of teams and backgrounds, and managing internal and external stakeholders effectively, all while advocating vigorously for Twitter and our users in India.”

The company is evidently concerned with the way the Indian government is coming after social media companies and their users. “Threats to [the fundamental principles of the Open Internet] are on the rise around the world, which is of deep concern,” the company told the Wall Street Journal for a story the paper did about the Indian government threatening to jail Big Tech executives for defying Indian law.

MEITY’s recently notified Intermediary Rules also require end-to-end encrypted messaging platforms to weaken their systems to an extent where they will be able to spot a forwarded message’s first originator in India. The Rules also require significant social media intermediaries (who have 5 million registered users in India) to provide a voluntary user verification program. Platforms are also required to take down content flagged by users and the government in a matter of hours.

