SMS marketing company challenges TRAI’s spam rules after Indiamart plea: Report

After the B2B marketplace Indiamart challenged the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s anti-spam regulations in the Delhi High Court, another company has done the same. Noida-based Shivtel Communications Pvt Ltd, the Economic Times reports, has approached the same court to suspend the implementation of TRAI’s SMS filters.

Those filters required that transactional SMSes like OTPs have their format registered with a Distributed Ledger (blockchain) that was mandated by TRAI. After the spam filters caught millions of OTP messages and prevented them from being delivered, TRAI suspended the “scrubber” for a week, while insisting that SMS marketing companies register.

Shivtel’s reported pleas go a bit further than asking for a suspension of the regulations. The company alleged regulatory capture, arguing that it was a conflict of interest that Tanla, a company which built a platform for implementing TRAI’s DLT, had a subsidiary that engaged in SMS marketing. We have reached out to Tanla, which manages the DLTs for Airtel, Vi and BSNL, for comment. Shivtel is demanding Rs 10 crore in damages from that company.

Shivtel additionally reportedly asked for the constitution of a committee to oversee the implementation of the regulations, after they are independently audited first.

