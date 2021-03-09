wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Topics:,

Telecom regulator defers roll-out of SMS ‘scrubbing’ system by 7 days

Published

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has deferred the implementation of its SMS ‘scrubbing’ blockchain system by 7 days. In a press release published on Tuesday, TRAI deferred the implementation of the system after several complaints emerged from Monday morning onward that one-time passcodes (OTP) and other important transactional messages were getting blocked from delivery.

Under the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018 telcos have created a blockchain system in order to reduce fraudulent SMS deliveries. As part of the implementation of this system, banks, payment companies, government entities and other merchants sending SMS’ had to their customers had to register their specific SMS format with telemarketers and telcos. While the telcos went live with the system on Sunday at midnight, many merchants had not registered leading to OTPs and other messages getting blocked.

In its statement, TRAI said that in January last year, telecom service providers (TSPs) were required to take measures to on-board senders of messages and publish the requires of the new regulations in newspapers in order to get all senders on-boarded in time. However, the regulator says, many entities are yet to fulfill the requirements as under the customer preference regulations

“In order to protect the interest of consumers, it has been decided that scrubbing of SMS by TSPs shall be suspended temporarily for seven days to enable the principal entities to register the template of SMS so that no inconvenience is faced by the customers. TSPs are being requested to inform their principal entities to take immediate necessary action in this regard and facilitate their registration including SMS template in a time-bound manner”— Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Press Release March 9, 2021

Also Read

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,

You May Also Like

News

Banking and payments services disrupted due to new SMS rules

Banking and payment services across the country were disrupted from Monday onward as telecom companies began to “scrub” SMS messages that were not registered...

1 hour ago

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ