Traditional news media companies ‘welcome’ digital news regulations: Javadekar

Minister of Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar met with the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) on Thursday, and said that they “welcomed” the new regulations on digital news companies. The DNPA is an industry body representing traditional media organisations like Dainik Bhaskar, NDTV, Times of India, Hindustan Times and Malayala Manorama, among others, all of whom who have a digital presence. “Everyone pointed out that these rules should not apply to news,” a meeting participant told MediaNama under condition of anonymity. All DNPA members were present at the meeting, the participant added. Javadekar did not mention the objection to the Rules being applicable to news in his tweet.

In a follow up to meeting with OTT platforms, held an interaction with Digital News Publishers Association today. Discussed the new rules for digital media. They welcomed the new rules and offered few suggestions which I have noted.@MIB_India @PIB_India — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) March 11, 2021

Dhanya Rajendran, founder and editor-in-chief of The New Minute, who chairs the DIGIPub News India Foundation told MediaNama that there was no word yet from the I&B Ministry on whether it would meet with the digital publishers body.

Javadekar previously met with the Internet and Mobile Association of India, a body representing streaming platforms, after which he said that the organisation “welcomed” the regulations requiring them to submit to a three tier complaints redressal mechanism. In fact, during that meeting, Forbes India reported, streaming platforms asked for more time to comply, something that Javadekar refused to commit to; two of Forbes’s sources also disagreed with the assessment that industry representatives “welcomed” the new rules.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Earlier, the DNPA welcomed the limiting of Foreign Direct Investment in Digital Media to 26%, as their digital presence would no longer have to compete with digital-only organizations that were earlier able to procure FDI more easily. HuffPost had to shut down its India operations because of the change. DIGIPUB, which represents a several digital media organisations, criticised the new intermediary rules, effectively calling it an overreach of executive power.

Update (5:45pm): Updated with comment from DNPA meeting participant.

Also read