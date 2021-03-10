Interview: ToneTag CEO Kumar Abhishek on bringing voice-based payments to the masses

The success of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments platform has transformed the lives of consumers and small businesses across the country. Yet such digital payments platforms are accessible only to tech-savvy, urban top 15% of the population of the country. This is why payment companies and the regulator is pushing for offline payments solutions that work on feature phones.

While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) instituted a regulatory sandbox back in 2019, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) launched a startup pilot scheme inviting companies to develop proximity payments solutions and also launched a startup challenge. One company that participated in all three regulatory-led programmes was ToneTag, a 7 year-old Bengaluru based company that uses encrypted sound waves to facilitate offline payments on any device.

In an interview with MediaNama, Kumar Abhishek, founder and chief executive officer, ToneTag said that the majority of the population still depends on cash to transact due to network issues, lack of financial and digital literacy and because they cannot afford to buy smartphones. Which is why contactless voice-based payments solutions are the future of payments in India, he claimed.

‘Bringing voice-based UPI payments’

With the UPI stack, most players are integrating the payments platform through a Software Development Kit. So we are looking at solutions where UPI can be accessed on feature phones and without an app, Abhishek said. The idea is to integrate ToneTag’s solutions within the NPCI system so that all existing UPI players can integrate voice-based features in their apps. “Through our solution, customers can make a normal phone call, which goes directly to the NPCI, and with their voice they can make a payment provided they have proximity to a merchant at a maximum of 1 metre,” he said.

“We generate certain voice and audio frequencies which is sent to the NPCI’s server, through the call channel. So a customer walks up to a merchant, the customer dials a specific number and brings the phone close to the merchants’ phone or Point-of-Sale device. On the call, we record the digital signature which both the customer and merchants’ device is generating and we decode it to understand the customer UPI handle and the Merchants’ UPI handle. Our software has been integrated at the NPCI’s UPI switch, to ensure all of this happens in 4-5 seconds”— Kumar Abhishek, founder and chief executive officer, ToneTag

‘Voice is the future of data transfers’

Right now you have to enter a UPI PIN to approve a transaction, we see voice replacing the need for a PIN, at least for specific use-cases, going forward, Abhishek said.”We purely provide an end-to-end solution for decoding data from audio frequencies, we do not store any data of customers’ or merchants. All of that remains with the authorised banks, payment companies and NPCI,” he explained.

“The merchant phone will emit a specific audio frequency, which is embeded with data, which will be carried to the NPCI’s systems. Our system will extract this data from the audio and process the transaction. Voice recognition is a very small part of the solution, the larger piece is to use sound itself to transfer data. In the case of FASTag payments, the RFID tag is based on radio frequencies in order to transfer data”— Kumar Abhishek, founder and chief executive officer, ToneTag

The same UPI ID, for the customer or merchant, that is registered with the NPCI’s UPI library is now being transferred through sound, he said.”The NPCI’s UPI switch will not differentiate between a voice-based UPI transaction and regular app-based transactions because our decoder sits between the merchant/consumer and the NPCI’s server,” Abhishek added.

‘Will soon exit pilot testing under RBI’s sandbox’

Under the RBI’s sandbox, we are experimenting with voice-based payments solutions for all types of platforms and also feature phones, Abhishek said. “We are working on solutions for UPI, cards and e-wallets as part of the sandbox.”

“We began testing our solution in January and soon we will exit the testing phase of our pilot. The idea for the sandbox is to evaluate various solutions, understand whether it can be scaled and how can the regulator make a specific solution a public good. Once the RBI approves a specific solution under the sandbox, based on verification, evaluation and testing, the next step is to see how large payment institutions can adopt it”— Kumar Abhishek, founder and chief executive officer, ToneTag

‘Need to think of solutions for 700 million consumers’

Abhishek said that the problem with today’s payments market is that it is restricted and accessible only to the top Indians.

“Just like cash, digital payments methods need to be available to every citizen in India and they should feel as comfortable using these payment methods as they are with cash. The challenge is that only 100-150 million have access to digital payments methods, with over 10 payment options. But there are 700 million customers who do have these options. They have feature phones and even if they have smartphones, they need financial and digital literacy to use these platforms” —Kumar Abhishek, founder and chief executive officer, ToneTag

