wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Topics:,

Govt will finally divest 26.1% stake in Tata Communications, filing reveals

Published

The government is set to finally sell off its 26.1% stake in Tata Communications, the tier 1 ISP and enterprise telco, the latter said in a stock exchange filing initially reported by the Economic Times. Decades ago, Tata Communications was known as Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited (VSNL), and managed the sole access India had to the internet. In the early 2000s, the government sold its stake in the PSU, and the Tata Group acquired ownership, renaming it Tata Communications. With this stake sale, the government may earn millions of dollars from the equity it has still held on to.

Around 16% worth of shares will be sold through stock exchanges, and the rest will be sold based on how that sale goes to Panatone Finvest, a Tata investment subsidiary. As such, Tata will significantly consolidate its equity holding in the company. The shareholding is valuable in itself, as the company’s annual revenues compare to the big three telcos, even though it operates in a much lower profile. On top of datacentre operations through a former subsidiary (now owned by ST Telemedia), the company also owns and operates a global network of submarine cables that serve as a backbone for the global internet.

Also read

In this article:,

You May Also Like

News

As govt seeks to relax satellite licenses, TRAI puts out consultation paper

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday put out a consultation paper to figure out how to make low-bitrate applications of satellite...

1 day ago

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ