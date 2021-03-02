Spectrum auction ends, Airtel acquires sub-GHz spectrum, govt makes Rs 77,800 crore: Report

The government earned Rs 77,800 crore from telecom operators as the March spectrum auctions concluded on day 2 itself, the government, the Economic Times reported. Airtel on Tuesday said that it “has acquired 355.45 MHz spectrum across Sub GHz, mid band and 2300 MHz bands for a total consideration of Rs 18,699 crores” in a press release. The telco said it would use this spectrum for improved indoor coverage. “All of the spectrum will enable Airtel to deliver 5G services in future,” the telco added.

Vi was less forthcoming with specifics (which will likely be made public by the Department of Telecommunications by Wednesday) but did offer up that it acquired spectrum in five circles. The company said:

Vodafone Idea entered this auction holding the largest quantum of spectrum with a very small fraction, which was administratively allocated and used for GSM services, coming up for renewal. We have used this opportunity to optimize spectrum holding post-merger to create further efficiencies in new circles.

Jio has not put out a release as of writing, and the telco reportedly just renewed a lot of spectrum that it had purchased from defunct telcos that was expiring. Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters that the government exceeded the amount of money it expected to earn from the sale. It was previously expecting revenues of around Rs 45,000 crore. 700MHz band spectrum, ET reported, went unsold in spite of a 60% price cut from the last time it was up for sale.

Airtel Press Release | Vi Press Release