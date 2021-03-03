India’s new intermediary liability and digital media regulations will harm the open internet

By Udbhav Tiwari

Last week, in a sudden move that will have disastrous consequences for the open internet, the Indian government notified a new regime for intermediary liability and digital media regulation. Intermediary liability (or “safe harbor”) protections have been fundamental to growth and innovation on the internet as an open and secure medium of communication and commerce. By expanding the “due diligence” obligations that intermediaries will have to follow to avail safe harbor, these rules will harm end to end encryption, substantially increase surveillance, promote automated filtering and prompt a fragmentation of the internet that would harm users while failing to empower Indians. While many of the most onerous provisions only apply to “significant social media intermediaries” (a new classification scheme), the ripple effects of these provisions will have a devastating impact on freedom of expression, privacy and security.

Consequences for an open internet

As we explain below, the current rules are not fit-for-purpose and will have a series of unintended consequences on the health of the internet as a whole:

Traceability of Encrypted Content: Under the new rules, law enforcement agencies can demand that companies trace the ‘first originator’ of any message. Many popular services today deploy end-to-end encryption and do not store source information so as to enhance the security of their systems and the privacy they guarantee users. When the first originator is from outside India, the significant intermediary must identify the first originator within the country, making an already impossible task more difficult. This would essentially be a mandate requiring encrypted services to either store additional sensitive information or/and break end-to-end encryption which would weaken overall security, harm privacy and contradict the principles of data minimization endorsed in the Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology’s (MEITY) draft of the data protection bill.

New rules set a dangerous precedent

The final rules do contain some improvements from the 2011 original law and the 2018 draft such as limiting the scope of some provisions to significant social media intermediaries, user and public transparency requirements, due process checks and balances around traceability requests, limiting the automated filtering provision and an explicit recognition of the “good samaritan” principle for voluntary enforcement of platform guidelines. In their overall scope, however, they are a dangerous precedent for internet regulation and need urgent reform.

Ultimately, illegal and harmful content on the web, the lack of sufficient accountability and substandard responses to it undermine the overall health of the internet and as such, are a core concern for Mozilla. We have been at the forefront of these conversations globally (such as the UK, EU and even the 2018 version of this draft in India), pushing for approaches that manage the harms of illegal content online within a rights-protective framework. The regulation of speech online necessarily calls into play numerous fundamental rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Indian constitution (freedom of speech, right to privacy, due process, etc), as well as crucial technical considerations (‘does the architecture of the internet render this type of measure possible or not’, etc). This is a delicate and critical balance, and not one that should be approached with blunt policy proposals.

These rules are already binding law, with the provisions for significant social media intermediaries coming into force 3 months from now (approximately late May 2021). Given the many new provisions in these rules, we recommend that they should be withdrawn and be accompanied by wide ranging and participatory consultations with all relevant stakeholders prior to notification.