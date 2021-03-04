wordpress blog stats
MoRTH allows voluntary Aadhaar authentication for license, registration related services

The Road Transport Ministry has allowed Aadhaar-authentication for availing certain contactless services from the Ministry. Making a learner’s license, renewing a driving license, obtaining a duplicate driving license, and vehicle registration application, among other things, can be done via a portal, using Aadhaar-authentication, and won’t require an RTO visit. This authentication is voluntary, the Ministry said.

In a gazette notification issued on March 3, the Ministry said that “the use of Aadhaar as identity document simplifies the Government delivery processes, brings in transparency and efficiency, and enables applicants to get their work done directly in a convenient seamless manner, and Aadhaar obviates the need for producing multiple documents to prove one’s identity.”

The Ministry had issued an order making its intentions of allowing Aadhaar-authentication for certain services known, on January 29, 2021, and had invited comments to a draft notification (which is exactly the same as the finally published version) for 15 days.

The Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020, notified by the IT Ministry in August 2020, allow government organisations to carry out Aadhaar authentication for “good governance” activities. In addition to good governance, Aadhaar authentication will also be allowed for the “prevention of dissipation of social welfare benefits” and “enablement of innovation and the spread of knowledge”. The Health Ministry had earlier permitted Aadhaar authentication to create Unique Health Identifiers, under the same rules.

Under the rules, any ministry, department or the state government that wants to use Aadhaar-based authentication for any of the three stated purposes will approach the central government with a proposal which will then send it to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Once UIDAI allows it, the central government will authorise the ministry, department or the state government to notify the same.

In case a person doesn’t have an Aadhaar card, benefits of this scheme will given to them on the basis of an Aadhaar Enrolment ID slip as well, the Road Transport Ministry said. “The Ministry shall make all the required arrangements for wide publicity through media and individual notices to make citizens aware of the requirements of Aadhaar for availing contactless services through implementing agencies,” it added.

A list of the services that can be availed via Aadhaar authentication:

  1. Learner’s License
  2. Renewal of Driving License for which test of competence to  drive is not required
  3. Duplicate Driving License
  4. Change of Address in Driving License and Certificate of Registration
  5. Issue of International Driving Permit
  6. Surrender of Class of Vehicle from License
  7. Application for Temporary Registration of motor vehicle
  8. Application for Registration of motor vehicle with fully built body
  9. Application for issue of duplicate Certificate of Registration
  10. Application for Grant of NOC for Certificate of Registration
  11. Notice of Transfer of Ownership of motor vehicle
  12. Application for Transfer of Ownership of motor vehicle
  13. Intimation of Change of Address in Certificate of Registration
  14. Application for registration for driver training from Accredited Driver training centre.
  15. Application for registration of motor vehicle of Diplomatic Officer
  16. Application for assignment of Fresh Registration Mark of motor vehicle of Diplomatic Officer
  17. Endorsement of hire-purchase agreement Termination of hire-purchase agreement

