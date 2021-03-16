wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Topics:, ,

Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City’s Tech Mahindra servers infected with ransomware: Report

Published

Cyber attack, cyber security

Servers of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City project were infected with a ransomware, with attackers encrypting data and demanding payment in Bitcoin for decrypting the lost information, the Economic Times reported. The project suffered a Rs 5 crore loss, Tech Mahindra, which managed the servers, said in a police complaint. The company insisted that the loss was only a function of the hardware they would have to replace, and that no ransom would be paid. We have reached out to Tech Mahindra for comment.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City project has an estimated cost of hundreds of crores of rupees, according to a document on the municipality’s website. Elected officials fumed at the ransomware attack. According to an Indian Express report, Seema Savale, corporator of PCMC, said that the company did not do a good job of securing its systems, and that it was trying to evade responsibility.

A PCMC official told the paper that the municipality wouldn’t underwrite the losses Tech Mahindra suffered. “The PCMC will not pay anything to the firm. We have told them so,” the corporation’s IT Officer Neelkanth Poman told the paper.

Also read

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,

You May Also Like

Photo of syringe Photo of syringe

News

Russian, North Korean hacker groups targeted COVID-19 research companies in India, elsewhere: Microsoft

State-backed actors from Russia and North Korea have launched cyber attacks against at least seven companies researching COVID-19 vaccines and treatments in India, USA,...

November 17, 2020

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ