Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City’s Tech Mahindra servers infected with ransomware: Report

Servers of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City project were infected with a ransomware, with attackers encrypting data and demanding payment in Bitcoin for decrypting the lost information, the Economic Times reported. The project suffered a Rs 5 crore loss, Tech Mahindra, which managed the servers, said in a police complaint. The company insisted that the loss was only a function of the hardware they would have to replace, and that no ransom would be paid. We have reached out to Tech Mahindra for comment.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City project has an estimated cost of hundreds of crores of rupees, according to a document on the municipality’s website. Elected officials fumed at the ransomware attack. According to an Indian Express report, Seema Savale, corporator of PCMC, said that the company did not do a good job of securing its systems, and that it was trying to evade responsibility.

A PCMC official told the paper that the municipality wouldn’t underwrite the losses Tech Mahindra suffered. “The PCMC will not pay anything to the firm. We have told them so,” the corporation’s IT Officer Neelkanth Poman told the paper.

