Netflix hiring ‘Risk & Intelligence’, payments policy execs in India

Netflix is hiring a manager for “Risk & Intelligence” based in Mumbai for the Asia Pacific territory, whose portfolio will include “[providing] security and intelligence support to Content, Production, PR and Public Policy” and “Support the Public Policy team in evaluating scripts and pitches for security concerns”.

It’s not clear if that latter responsibility includes vetting scripts to evaluate themes that could get the company into trouble; similar job postings for other territories in the past that MediaNama reviewed showed a somewhat similar job description. The company did not respond to a query on the job listing.

In any case, Netflix is likely treading with caution, as is the entire streaming industry in the country. Reuters recently reported that streaming platforms, spooked by recent regulations on streaming, have been vetting scripts and deleting scenes from shows that are due to be released.

Payments policy manager

The company is also hiring a policy executive to focus on “favourable regulations for digital payments”. This executive, the company said, would “work towards proactively establishing, deepening relationships with relevant policymakers, influencers and advocates- more specifically in the Payments space (including but not limited to RBI & Ministry of Finance, among others).”

The extent to which Netflix is investing in payments is notable, as the service can only be paid for with credit/debit cards and telecom or broadband plans where it is bundled in as a benefit. The company said last October that it had entered into agreements with financial institutions in the country to enable more seamless payments.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also read