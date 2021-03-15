Netflix to meet child rights body on Bombay Begums ban notice: Report

Netflix has bought some time from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on the latter’s notice to the streaming company to ban the show Bombay Begums, the Indian Express reported. After a couple right wing accounts tweeted at the NCPCR, the commission’s registrar promptly sent a notice on Thursday demanding that Netflix take down the show within a day, failing which action would be taken against it under Section 14 of the CPCR Act, which states:

(1) The Commission shall, while inquiring into any matter referred to in clause (j) of sub-section (1) of section 13 have all the powers of a civil court trying a suit under the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 and, in particular, in respect of the following matters, namely:— (a) summoning and enforcing the attendance of any person and examining him on oath;

(b) discovery and production of any document;

(c) receiving evidence on affidavits;

(d) requisitioning any public record or copy thereof from any court or office; and

(e) issuing commissions for the examination of witnesses or documents. (2) The Commission shall have the power to forward any case to a Magistrate having jurisdiction to try the same and the Magistrate to whom any such case is forwarded shall proceed to hear the complaint against the accused as if the case has been forwarded to him under section 346 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. — CPCR Act

The complaints against the show lambast it on the grounds that depicting a minor going through body image issues, seeking the approval of a boy named Imran (both a complaining Twitter account and the NCPCR made a point of including his name), and drug abuse are unacceptable, though the show didn’t exactly portray these things in the most flattering of lights.

NCPCR’s meeting with Netflix to discuss the issue is scheduled on Tuesday afternoon.

