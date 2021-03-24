No records on Amazon India strategy to sidestep regulations: MCA

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Tuesday said it had no records on reporting by Reuters about how e-commerce giant Amazon was allegedly side-stepping Foreign Direct Investment rules in India. “Information regarding cognisance of Reuters investigative report on Malpractices by Amazon India titled Amazon Documents Reveal Company’s secret strategy to dodge India’s regulators is not available with MCA,” the Ministry said, oddly reproducing the entire headline of the Reuters article, which wasn’t even present in the question.

The MCA was responding to a Rajya Sabha question by Aam Aadmi Party Member of Parliament N.D. Gupta. In a different response by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the government had said, “The Government has received complaints against certain e-commerce companies alleging violation of FDI policy and necessary actions under the provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 have been taken for investigation by Enforcement Directorate.”

Full question and answer

Will the Minister of CORPORATE AFFAIRS be pleased to state: (a) whether Government has taken cognisance of Reuters Investigative report on Malpractices by Amazon India titled ‘Amazon documents’ which claimed to reveal company’s secret strategy to dodge India’s regulators; (b) whether any investigation has been initiated into the same; (c) if so, the details thereof; and Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading. (d) if not, the reasons therefor? ANSWER THE MINISTER OF STATE FOR FINANCE AND CORPORATE AFFAIRS (SHRI ANURAG SINGH THAKUR) (a) to (d): Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) administers the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act), the Limited Liability Partnerships (‘LLPs’) Act, 2008 and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016. Information regarding cognisance of Reuters investigative report on Malpractices by Amazon India titled Amazon Documents Reveal Company’s secret strategy to dodge India’s regulators is not available with MCA.

Also read