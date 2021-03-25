JPC wants until Monsoon Session to submit report on Data Protection Bill

On Thursday, the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Personal Data Protection Bill will seek additional time to submit its report during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. According to the Lok Sabha’s List of Business for March 25, P.P. Chaudhary, Member of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party and a member of the JPC, will move a motion seeking an extension of JPC’s deadline up to the first week of the Monsoon Session.

When the Meenakashi Lekhi-led committee was constituted in December 20t19, the report had to be submitted by the last week of the Budget Session 2020; Lekhi had asked for an extension for the second week of the Monsoon Session of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the Committee’s proceedings, although it has managed to hold several meetings and hear from multiple stakeholders.

Dates for the Monsoon Session have not been announced yet.

The Committee currently has 28 members, 19 from Lok Sabha, 9 from Rajya Sabha and one vacancy. So far it has conducted meetings with Facebook, Airtel, Jio, Ola, Uber, Truecaller, Amazon, Twitter, Google, Paytm, PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, iSPIRT, to name a few. It has also met with several thinktanks including ASSOCHAM and Kalam Centre, law firm L&L Law Firm, among others.

