Parliamentary IT panel quizzes MEITY on Intermediary Rules: Report

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, in a scheduled interaction, questioned officials from the Ministries of Electronics & Information Technology and Information & Broadcasting on the Intermediary Rules, and the OTT streaming regulations therein, the Hindustan Times reported. The ministries were reportedly asked whether due process was followed in consulting the industry before putting out the Rules, which the ministry assured the committee had been done.

While there was indeed a public consultation for the social media part of the Intermediary Rules, the same cannot completely be said for OTT streaming platforms. Under the banner of the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal, the government held three seminars in New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, and touted this as a part of the consultative process that led to the OTT streaming regulations that became a part of the Intermediary Rules. However, these meetings had only scant participation from streaming services, and were not open to the public.

Even as the streaming industry worked on finessing its self-regulation code, that over a dozen major operators had settled on, the government went ahead and notified a three-tier complaints redressal mechanism for the industry.

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

