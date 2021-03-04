wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Topics:, ,

Iron Mountain acquires majority stake in data center provider Web Werks for $150 million

Published

data

We missed this earlier: Web Werks, a large Indian data center provider, on February 24 announced a strategic relationship with New York-headquartered Iron Mountain. Iron Mountain will invest US$150 million primary equity into Web Werks over the next two years, the latter said in a press release. After the investment period, Iron Mountain will be the majority investor in the venture. The company said the investment would help it expand its presence in more cities. The planned investment was first reported by the Economic Times in September 2020.

Web Werks operates three Tier 3, carrier-neutral data centers in Mumbai, Pune and Delhi NCR. This investment will be used by Web Werks to expand to Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai, the company said. Web Werks houses six worldwide Points of Presence (POPs), provides 4 megawatts (MW) of existing capacity, supports 6,000+ servers and supports 850 clients. While Iron Mountain Data Center customers get access to three rapidly growing Indian markets, including the 2nd most active peering location in Mumbai.

“Iron Mountain is excited to be an early mover into a market where the demand is high and the supply is low,” said Mark Kidd, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Iron Mountain Data Centers. “We are delighted to […] provide our existing Iron Mountain data center customers access to this growing and thriving market.”

“India provides an important next step in expanding our Asia Pacific footprint,” stated Michael Goh, General Manager Asia Pacifc at Iron Mountain Data Centers. “We have seen very strong regional demand from our global customers following the grand opening of our Singapore data center, SIN-1, in 2019.”

Also read

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, ,

You May Also Like

Airtel Airtel

News

Spectrum auction ends, Airtel acquires sub-GHz spectrum, govt makes Rs 77,800 crore: Report

The government earned Rs 77,800 crore from telecom operators as the March spectrum auctions concluded on day 2 itself, the government, the Economic Times...

2 days ago

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ