Caesar Sengupta is leaving Google after 15 years

Google vice president Caesar Sengupta is leaving the company after nearly 15 years, he told employees last week in an email. His last working day will be April 30, he said on his LinkedIn on Monday morning. In a statement, Google India said Sengupta has made a personal decision to leave the company and “start something entrepreneurial outside of Google”.

“After ~15 wonderful years at Google I have decided to venture out and start on a new mission. I remain very positive about Google’s future but it’s time for me to see if I can ride without training wheels,” Sengupta said.

After ~15 wonderful yrs @Google, I'm stepping into the outside world on a new journey. I leave, heart full of gratitude, joy and many deep friendships. 🙏🙏🙏 @sundarpichai and many many Google friends. More at https://t.co/iMnkPX069K Excited about what's next. Wish me luck! pic.twitter.com/NWfdDrBpwE — Caesar Sengupta (@caesars) March 22, 2021

Sengupta worked on the company’s digital payments and Next Billion Users initiative, and led the launch of Google Pay (then Tez) in India in 2015. As part of the NBU project, Google has rolled out Files, Datally, Camera Go, Kormo Jobs, and Neighbourly.

I haven’t decided what I will start next. I am going to take some time to chill, talk to interesting people, reconnect with the external world and ride my bike (my latest obsession, picked up during the lockdown)! I know that my decision may come as a shock to many of you, and I apologize for any pain or disappointment this might cause.

Sengupta thanked Google’s leadership, particularly Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

He joined Google as a product manager in for Google Toolbar, desktop, and payments and became vice-president and product lead for ChromeOS in 2009.

Google India’s full statement “After 15 years with Google, Caesar Sengupta has made a personal decision to leave the company and start something entrepreneurial outside of Google. Through his time at Google, Caesar has played a key role in starting, building and leading initiatives such as ChromeOS, Next Billion Users and Google Pay. We are excited to see what he builds next and wish him the best in his new journey.”

