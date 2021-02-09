YouTube complies with MEITY directive to censor farmer protest related music videos: Reports

YouTube has complied with a government order to censor several videos related to the farmers’ protests in India, CNBC Awaaz’s Aseem Manchanda reported. A YouTube spokesperson refused to provide details on the order that led to the censorship, such as what videos and channels may have been affected, and said this in a statement: “We comply with valid legal requests from authorities wherever possible, consistent with our longstanding policy and act quickly to remove identified content”. The Tribune reported that some Punjabi songs were blocked by the company in India. MediaNama was able to verify at least one such block.

This censorship could impact millions of potential views; Ailaan, a song by Kanwar Grewal, has racked up 6 million views. “This content is not available on this country domain due to a legal complaint from the government,” YouTube says in a message to users trying to access the video from India. YouTube’s compliance with this order stands in contrast with Twitter, which recently refused to comply with a government ban on several accounts that tweeted on the farmer protests. MEITY has since threatened consequences if Twitter did not reinstate its block of the accounts.

