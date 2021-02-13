wordpress blog stats
Vodafone Idea ARPU increases slightly to Rs 121 in Q3FY21, data use at 12.3GB per user

Published

Vodafone Idea’s users consumed an average of 12.3GB per month in Q3FY21, the company said in its earnings report for the quarter. This is a modest increase from 11.9GB in the previous quarter. This number is likely to keep increasing as Vi, like Airtel, phases out 2G and 3G in favour of 4G/LTE networks. Blended ARPU increased by 2 rupees sequentially to Rs 121 per subscriber; in the same quarter in the previous year, the ARPU was Rs 109. In comparison, Airtel’s ARPU for the same quarter stood at Rs 166, and Jio’s at Rs 151. Call minutes per subscriber hardly changed sequentially or quarter over quarter, at 673 minutes.

  • Subscriber base was 269.8 million in the quarter, down 0.7% QoQ and 11.25% YoY
  • Prepaid subscribers accounted for 92.3% of all subscribers, a 0.1 percentage point decrease YoY, and a 0.1 percentage point increase QoQ.
  • Total data on network was 4,340 exabytes, up 3.4% QoQ and 18.4% YoY.
  • 4G subscribers stood at 109.7 million, up from 106.1 million in the previous quarter, and 104.2 million in the same quarter last year.

Financial snapshot — Q3FY21

  • Revenue: Rs 10,894.1 crore (up 0.95% QoQ, down 1.76% YoY)
  • Net Loss: Rs 4,532.1 crore (down 37% QoQ, down 29.6% YoY)
  • EBITDA: Rs 4,286.2 crore (up 3.2% QoQ, up 25.3% YoY)

Results and KPIs

