wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Topics:, , ,

Vi won’t wait for other telcos to hike tariffs, but won’t say when it will do so

Published

“We will not wait for anybody else to join” in hiking data tariffs, Vodafone Idea CEO Ravinder Takkar said, “but we will also raise prices at the right time. And the right time will be when the right time is. I can’t tell you exactly what it will be, partly because it will be a competitive issue as well,” he added. Takkar said that he was confident that there was investor interest in Vi, but declined to speculate on when exactly investments would be announced.

  • Not revealing YOU Broadband numbers: YOU Broadband was acquired by Vodafone a few years ago, but Vi will not disclose how many subscribers the fixed line broadband service has. “All that I can say is that I think in terms of our strategy of investment, that is not a priority area,” Takkar said, adding that the company would consider disclosing the numbers for the service in the future.
  • Phasing out 3G in 2022: “The direction which we are taking is that 3G is not required anymore. It has been continued only because some people have devices which can be used only on 3G and not on 4G,” Takkar said, adding that as and when the number of 3G devices in a geography becomes low, “market interventions” are carried out to discontinue the service. While the company said that it is targeting FY 2022 for closure of 3G sites, Takkar declined to say how many 3G sites are currently active.
  • Ready for 5G when others are: “We are well prepared for 5G rollout as and when the ecosystem is ready,” Takkar said. In response to an investor on what spectrum Vi would use for 5G, Takkar indicated that the company would likely go with spectrum it already owns, and said that 35MHz spectrum was too expensive (and not up for auction).

Financial snapshot — Q3FY21

  • Revenue: Rs 10,894.1 crore (up 0.95% QoQ, down 1.76% YoY)
  • Net Loss: Rs 4,532.1 crore (down 37% QoQ, down 29.6% YoY)
  • EBITDA: Rs 4,286.2 crore (up 3.2% QoQ, up 25.3% YoY)

Results and KPIs

Also read

In this article:, , ,

You May Also Like

News

Vi says will offer ‘unlimited’ night time data to customers until May, roll over unused data to weekend

Vodafone Idea (Vi) will now be offering prepaid users “unlimited” internet from midnight to 6am, the company announced on Tuesday. “Night binging on the...

18 hours ago

News

Info Edge: Recovery in Naukri, 99acres with traffic and engagement up over last few quarters

In the quarter ended December 31, 2020, Info Edge India Ltd. saw recovery in Naukri and 99acres with traffic and engagement up over the...

21 hours ago

News

Vodafone Idea ARPU increases slightly to Rs 121 in Q3FY21, data use at 12.3GB per user

Vodafone Idea’s users consumed an average of 12.3GB per month in Q3FY21, the company said in its earnings report for the quarter. This is...

4 days ago
Playing Cards Gambling Playing Cards Gambling

Advert

Q3 earnings: Delta Corp’s online gaming business sees 90% YoY fall in profits

Delta Corp’s online skill gaming business roped in revenues of Rs 42.33 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, which is an increase...

4 days ago

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ