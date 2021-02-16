wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Topics:, ,

Vi says will offer ‘unlimited’ night time data to customers until May, roll over unused data to weekend

Published

Vodafone Idea (Vi) will now be offering prepaid users “unlimited” internet from midnight to 6am, the company announced on Tuesday. “Night binging on the Internet and OTT is on the rise, especially as people exercise flexible and remote working and spend more time consuming content. To cater to this demand, Vi has announced Unlimited high speed Night-time Data – without any restrictions, at no extra cost, for its prepaid customers from 12:00 am to 6:00 am on all Vi Unlimited Recharges of INR 249 and above,” Vi said in a press release. This will last till May 13, according to terms and conditions posted on Vi’s website.

This is probably the first time prepaid mobile users are getting a promise of “unlimited” high speed internet on prepaid plans. Vi and Vodafone before it have advertised Unlimited data (with unclearly defined prohibitions on commercial usage) for high-ARPU postpaid users, but not for prepaid users. “The provisions of this Offer may not be used for any commercial purpose by the Customer. VIL reserves the right to take back the Offer if it detects any fraudulent usage, or misuse of the service/promotional benefit,” the company said in terms and conditions for the offer. It is unclear how commercial usage would be detected.

Weekend data rollover

In addition to not metering data consumed between midnight and 6am, Vi says it will now roll over unused data from weekdays to the weekend, essentially giving users an incentive to consume less data during the workweek and splurging during the weekend. Airtel does a month-on-month version of this for postpaid users, as does Jio, but both telcos cap the overall amount of gigabytes that can be carried forward. Vi doesn’t need to do that since the theoretical maximum of data that can be carried forward from the workweek to the weekend is limited to the plans it sells, and after the weekend, the carried-over GBs expire if unused.

“The new initiative is also aimed at increasing stickiness to the network and attracting new users to our network,” Vi said. This plan is among the most significant consumer concessions made in a bid to compete so far, and that is reflected in the short duration for which it is initially set to run: while Vi reserves the right to shorten or extend the promotion, it is currently set to discontinue unlimited night data consumption on May 13, and weekend data rollover on April 17.

Also read

In this article:, ,

You May Also Like

News

Vi won’t wait for other telcos to hike tariffs, but won’t say when it will do so

“We will not wait for anybody else to join” in hiking data tariffs, Vodafone Idea CEO Ravinder Takkar said, “but we will also raise...

4 hours ago

News

Vodafone Idea ARPU increases slightly to Rs 121 in Q3FY21, data use at 12.3GB per user

Vodafone Idea’s users consumed an average of 12.3GB per month in Q3FY21, the company said in its earnings report for the quarter. This is...

3 days ago

News

Airtel keen on acquiring sub-gigahertz spectrum, to do away with copper in home broadband within year

Key Takeaways Airtel says it will completely get rid of copper technology in its home broadband infrastructure within a year. The company is keen...

February 5, 2021
Airtel Airtel

News

Airtel posts positive net profit of Rs 854 crore in Q3FY21, adds 42 million 4G customers

Key takeaways Airtel posted a positive net profit for the first time in several quarters, of Rs 854 crore. This comes on the back...

February 3, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ