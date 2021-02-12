Here are 62 accounts and tweets Twitter withheld in response to MEITY’s orders

In two lists of over 600 accounts and tweets either withheld or suspended by Twitter in response to orders by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, the company listed the following accounts where they actually took action. These lists were disclosed by Twitter to Lumen Database on February 10, and first reported by The Wire, and do not include accounts of several journalists and activists whose accounts have not been withheld in India. However, the list includes a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, and multiple politicians from the Aam Aadmi Party and the Indian National Congress.

Some of the following accounts may not belong to the individuals they name, and none of the accounts appear to be verified by Twitter with a blue check mark.

The second list does not name any individual tweets, and appears to be populated with Twitter users from Pakistan, or users amplifying the demand for an independent Khalistan. That list of accounts may be viewed here.

