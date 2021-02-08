wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Topics:,

Twitter India policy head Mahima Kaul to leave the company in March

Published

Mahima Kaul

Twitter’s Public Policy Director for India and South Asia Mahima Kaul will step down citing personal commitments, the company confirmed. The development was first reported by the Reuters. Monique Meche, Vice President of Public Policy and Philanthropy at Twitter, said in a statement provided to MediaNama, “At the start of this year, Mahima Kaul decided to step down from her role as Twitter Public Policy Director for India and South Asia to take a well-deserved break. It’s a loss for all of us at Twitter, but after more than five years in the role we respect her desire to focus on the most important people and relationships in her personal life. Mahima will continue in her role till the end of March and will support the transition.”

Kaul’s departure comes amid perhaps the worst phase in Twitter’s relationship with the Indian government thus far; the company refused to censor several accounts on the platform, after briefly doing so. Twitter told the government that it considers tweets posted by the accounts the government wants blocked newsworthy. In response, the government threatened Twitter officials with imprisonment, saying that refusing to comply would be criminal. Twitter said Kaul had decided to leave the company before the incident, and that her departure is not related to the censorship demanded by the government. Indeed, Twitter had posted a job listing for her position 11 days ago.

“Section 69A of the [Information Technology] Act provides jurisdiction to the Central Government in cases wherein it considers it necessary or expedient to direct an intermediary to block for access for public and or cause to be blocked for access by the public any information generated, transmitted, received, stored or hosted in any computer resource if the Government is satisfied that the same is necessary or expedient in order to prevent incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence relating to public order,” MEITY said in a notice to Twitter after the company reversed the censorship it was ordered to implement. The ministry subsequently sent Twitter another notice to block over a thousand accounts that it linked to the farmers’ protests underway in the national capital region.

Correction (10:48pm): A previous version of this article misstated who first reported Kaul’s departure from Twitter. The story first broke on Reuters, not the Hindustan Times. We regret the error.

Also read

In this article:,

You May Also Like

News

MEITY instructs Twitter to block over 1,000 accounts related to farmers protest: Report

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) has instructed Twitter India to block more than 1,100 accounts related to the ongoing farmer’s protest,...

6 hours ago
Twitter Twitter

News

MEITY says Twitter is bound by Indian law, refutes free speech argument over blocked tweets

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) has come down hard on Twitter Inc.s’ decision to challenge an order, which sought to block...

3 days ago

News

MEITY issues notice to Twitter after website unblocks accounts: Report

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) sent Twitter India a notice for non-compliance with its order earlier this week to block specific...

5 days ago
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter largely reverses censorship of Indian accounts, offers no explanation, disclosure

After a wide sweep of censorship restricted several Twitter accounts on Monday, which included The Caravan magazine, Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati and...

6 days ago

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ