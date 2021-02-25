Summary: Information Technology Rules 2021 and Digital News publishing

The Indian government’s new Intermediary Liability rules will require digital news companies and intermediaries that enable sharing of news to follow a self-regulatory mechanisms. Large publishers that garner audiences of 500,000 subscribers or 5 million followers on social media will have to notify the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting of their operations. “We are not mandating registration [through the portal], [instead we are] seeking information”, Prakash Javadekar, I&B Minister, said in a press conference on Thursday.

Digital media platforms do not have the permission to spread fake news and rumours. Media freedom is absolute but with reasonable restrictions, Javadekar argued.

Regulations for digital news over the past years have not involved any consultation process, starting with the 26% cap on FDI in digital media. On a question regarding whether the government will consult digital news platforms, Javadekar said, “We have no idea how many digital news publishers there are. Who do we even consult with? When we get information [after the portal is set up], our doors are open. We welcome you all [to talk to us].”

The regulations, along with the existing 26% cap in FDI in digital media, will increase regulatory compliances for the online news industry, which does not have an established business model like legacy print publications do. The changes for digital news are part of a larger change under the IT Act around all online content: it also changes rules for internet intermediaries and for video streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

“Publishers of news on digital media would be required to observe Norms of Journalistic Conduct of the Press Council of India and the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act thereby providing a level playing field between the offline (Print, TV) and digital media,” the government said in its press release announcing the Rules.

A draft of the Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 was released by Internet Freedom Foundation. A summary of the parts that apply to digital news media publishers follows; some details may vary from the final Rules, which have not yet been notified. We will update this summary after the Rules are officially notified.

Who the Rules apply to

The rules will apply to any person or entity that are:

Publishers of news and current affairs content, and Intermediaries which primarily enable the transmission of news and current affairs content It will also apply to an intermediary that does not primarily enable transmission of news, current affairs, or online curated content, but provides a “dedicated interface” or “part of its computer resource or services” primarily for such purposes. If an entertainment aggregator has a tab for ‘Latest News’, where it aggregates news and current affairs, then the rules will apply to the aggregator only in relation to content under this tab.

Separately, the rules will also apply to publishers of online curated content and to intermediaries to enable transmission of such content. Read our summary of rules of streaming services here.

Subject to Section 69A: They are subject to blocking exemption under Section 69A, which permits the Indian government to block access to content in the national interest and public order, among other things.

Effective date: 3 months from date of publication

Grievance redressal

Digital news and current affairs publications, along with streaming services, shall adhere to the Code of Ethics, which prescribes a three-tier structure for regulation.

Level I: The government – Ministry of Information & Broadcasting – will set up a grievance portal to receive complaints from the public (within three months of rules being notified). The government will retain a copy, and forward the complaint to the concerned company and to the concerned self-regulatory organisation within 24 hours. The concerned company has to appoint a redressal mechanism and appoint a grievance officer residing in India. The officer will have to make a decision within 15 days. Complaints not received via the government portal will have register these complaints on the government portal within 48 hours of receipt. It seems that digital news companies will have to be a part of a self-regulating body. Level II: Digital news companies will have to form a self-regulatory organisation, though they can be more than one. The body will be headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court or high court, appointed by a government panel. It will have a maximum of six other members who are “experts from the field of media, broadcasting, technology and entertainment”. The SRO can issue a warning, censure, reprimand a company, require them to issue an apology or warning card. Level III: All SROs also have to register with the I&B Ministry, which will publish a charter of SROs and hear appeals from users who are dissatisfied with the SRO’s decision. The Ministry will create an interdepartmental committee consisting of representatives from MEITY, I&B Ministry, ministries of Defence, External Affairs, Law, CERT-in among others. An I&B Ministry officer will be appointed as the Authorised Officer, who can issue blocking directions under Section 69A. This Committee will meet periodically and hear complaints regarding violations of the Code of Ethics; it can pick up appeals from SROs, suo motu, or pick up cases referred to it by the I&B Ministry.

Blocking and Review: The Authorised Officer from I&B Ministry has the power to issue notice to a company to submit their reply or clarifications. Lastly, the government lays down a Review Committee, which will review and record whether the blocking orders are in accordance with Section 69(A). If it finds that this isn’t the case, it can set aside a blocking order.

‘Significant’ news and current affairs publishers to notify government

The rules place higher compliances for significant social media intermediaries, which are defined as news and current affairs publications that: a) Publishes news and current affairs as a systemic business activity, b) operates in India, and c) has over 500,000 subscribers or 5 million followers on any significant social media intermediary.

Significant news and current affairs publishers shall mandatorily notify the I&B Ministry’s portal Broadcast Seva that it is operating in India to “enable communication and coordination”. The portal will be capable to “generating analytics” and “other such information with regard to various parameters”.

Existing publishers have to notify the Ministry within 60 days, and new publishers (coming after these rules come into effect) have to inform the Ministry within 60 days of commencement of operations or once it attains 500,000 subscribers or 5 million, whichever is later.

Regulation of Digital News: A timeline

In August 2019, the Indian government restricted foreign investment in digital media companies to 26%, which is the limit of foreign ownership print media companies are subject to. There was no restriction on foreign ownership prior to this. This was seen as a way to control digital media.

Shortly after, in November, the I&B Ministry hosted a consultation for a law that will regulate print and digital media, and seeks to replace the Press and Registration of Books (PRB) Act, 1867. The Registration of Press and Periodicals (RPP) Bill, 2019, however, did not define news, or lay down the target entities, but proposed mandatory registration of publishers of news on digital media.

In October 2020, the government “clarified” that the cap would apply to digital media entities streaming or uploading news and current affairs on websites, apps; news agency that transmits news to digital media entities or news aggregators; and to news aggregators that curated news content from various sources at an app or website. The clarification showed the August 2019 policy change in its clearest light: a restriction on foreign funding for Indian online news outlets.

